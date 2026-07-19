2026 Formula 1 world championship standings after the Belgian Grand Prix

Kimi Antonelli extended his lead in the 2026 Formula 1 drivers' championship with victory at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Antonelli ensured that he will head into the summer shutdown as the championship leader, after winning at Spa-Francorchamps as title rival and Mercedes team-mate George Russell suffered a lap one retirement.

Lewis Hamilton moves up to second after finishing fourth, but has a potential post-race penalty hanging over him.

Finishing in second place, Charles Leclerc's revival continues to gather momentum, with the Ferrari driver now only 28 points shy of Russell.

The full points table can be viewed below.

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2026 F1 drivers' standings after the Belgian Grand Prix

2026 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points 1 Andrea Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 6 204 2 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1 159 3 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 2 154 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1 126 5 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 0 103 6 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 0 92 7 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 91 8 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 60 9 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 42 10 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 39 11 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 22 12 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 19 13 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 0 18 14 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 0 10 15 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 0 6 16 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 0 5 17 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 0 3 18 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 1 19 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 0 20 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 0 21 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 0 22 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0