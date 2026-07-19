2026 Formula 1 world championship standings after the Belgian Grand Prix

The 2026 F1 championship standings after the Belgian Grand Prix

Leclerc at Spa
Leclerc at Spa
© XPB Images

Kimi Antonelli extended his lead in the 2026 Formula 1 drivers' championship with victory at the Belgian Grand Prix. 

Antonelli ensured that he will head into the summer shutdown as the championship leader, after winning at Spa-Francorchamps as title rival and Mercedes team-mate George Russell suffered a lap one retirement.

Lewis Hamilton moves up to second after finishing fourth, but has a potential post-race penalty hanging over him.

Finishing in second place, Charles Leclerc's revival continues to gather momentum, with the Ferrari driver now only 28 points shy of Russell. 

The full points table can be viewed below. 

2026 F1 drivers' standings after the Belgian Grand Prix

                       2026 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
PosDriverNat.TeamWinsPoints
1Andrea Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team6204
2Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1159
3George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team2154
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1126
5Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team0103
6Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team092
7Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing091
8Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing060
9Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team042
10Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team039
11Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team022
12Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team019
13Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team018
14Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team010
15Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team06
16Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team05
17Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team03
18Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team01
19Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team0 
20Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team0 
21Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team0 
22Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team0 

 

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F1
2026
Belgium
2026 Formula 1 world championship standings after the Belgian Grand Prix
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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