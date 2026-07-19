2026 Formula 1 world championship standings after the Belgian Grand Prix
The 2026 F1 championship standings after the Belgian Grand Prix
Kimi Antonelli extended his lead in the 2026 Formula 1 drivers' championship with victory at the Belgian Grand Prix.
Antonelli ensured that he will head into the summer shutdown as the championship leader, after winning at Spa-Francorchamps as title rival and Mercedes team-mate George Russell suffered a lap one retirement.
Lewis Hamilton moves up to second after finishing fourth, but has a potential post-race penalty hanging over him.
Finishing in second place, Charles Leclerc's revival continues to gather momentum, with the Ferrari driver now only 28 points shy of Russell.
The full points table can be viewed below.
2026 F1 drivers' standings after the Belgian Grand Prix
|2026 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Andrea Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|6
|204
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1
|159
|3
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|2
|154
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1
|126
|5
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|0
|103
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|0
|92
|7
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|0
|91
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|0
|60
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|42
|10
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|39
|11
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|22
|12
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|19
|13
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|0
|18
|14
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|0
|10
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|0
|6
|16
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|0
|5
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|0
|3
|18
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|1
|19
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|0
|20
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
|22
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0