'It doesn't look like it' - Max Verstappen contests Red Bull having best F1 engine

Max Verstappen has disputed Red Bull being judged to have the best engine in F1.

Verstappen does not believe the FIA's engine ruling
Verstappen does not believe the FIA's engine ruling

Max Verstappen has disputed Red Bull being ruled to have the best power unit in Formula 1 after the Belgian Grand Prix. 

F1’s governing body ruled the brand new Red Bull-Ford powertrain as being the benchmark internal combustion engine for the 2026 season earlier this year, much to the surprise of the majority of the paddock

Given the dominant performance of Mercedes this season, with the Silver Arrows victorious in eight of the 10 grands prix to have taken place, the German manufacturer is widely viewed as having the strongest engine. 

But that is not the case according to F1’s new Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities (ADUO) system, which ranked Red Bull in top spot. 

The verdict means Red Bull is unable to upgrade its power unit this season, while rivals Mercedes and Ferrari are free to do so. 

Verstappen once again questioned the ruling following Sunday’s race at Spa-Francorchamps, where engine power proved to be crucial. 

“I would also love an engine upgrade, but that’s not in my hands,” Verstappen told Sky Sports F1 after finishing third behind Mercedes’ Andrea Kimi Antonelli and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. 

“Meant to be [the best one], but when you look at qualifying, it doesn’t really look like it, does it? So, I don’t know what to say.” 

Red Bull has been holding discussions with the FIA following the shock ADUO verdict.

Speaking of his race, Verstappen felt he could have challenged for second place without the intervention of a virtual safety car, which played into Ferrari’s hands. 

Shortly after Verstappen made his stop, the VSC enabled Ferrari to capitalise on a cheap pit stop by servicing both its cars, saving Leclerc crucial race time compared to Verstappen. 

“I think it would have been a battle probably with Charles for second without the VSC,” the four-time world champion added. 

“It’s been quite a straightforward weekend for me, nothing too crazy, the race pace was alright. 

“Still struggling with little balance problems to go faster in the race, but in general the weekend was nice, so I think that’s a positive.” 

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F1
Max Verstappen
Red Bull
'It doesn't look like it' - Max Verstappen contests Red Bull having best F1 engine
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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