Why Lewis Hamilton escaped penalty for Ferrari unsafe release after mechanic struck in F1 Belgian GP

Lewis Hamilton has avoided a penalty for knocking down a mechanic as he left the pits during the Belgian Grand Prix, with the Ferrari Formula 1 team instead fined for the unsafe release.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton had served a five-second penalty for his earlier contact with Mercedes driver George Russell and was having his Ferrari serviced on lap 20 when the dramatic incident occurred.

All four tyres were smoothly changed on Hamilton's car, but a mechanic was struck by the 41-year-old Briton as he was released from his pit box.

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The mechanic, who was unhurt, appeared to be trying to make a late tweak to the front wing angle on Hamilton's car just as he pulled away. He was hit by Hamilton and knocked to the ground.

Hamilton immediately raised concern for his team member's welfare and was told that he was "okay".

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Hamilton's quick thinking and reaction was noted by the stewards, who determined the driver was "in no respect at fault".

The stewards also concluded that the incident resulted in a "sporting disadvantage" for Hamilton due to being delayed in his pit box.

Hamilton keeps his fourth-place finish from Sunday's 44-lap race in Belgium, having overtaken McLaren's Oscar Piastri late on.

Ferrari has picked up a €30,000 fine, of which €10,000 is suspended for the next 12 months on the condition that it does not commit a similar offence within that timeframe.

The Italian outfit has also been asked to submit a full report, including protocols to mitigate the risk of a repeat incident, to F1's governing body the FIA within 14 days.

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The stewards' verdict on Ferrari's unsafe release in full

Hamilton benefited in the championship race with Russell's early exit © XPB Images

"As Car 44 was being released from its pit stop, a mechanic stepped in the path of the front right tyre as the F1 Car moved forward. He fell but was not injured," the stewards' verdict read.

"The team explained the incident occurred in the context of a complex and unusual combination of circumstances. HAM had been issued a 5 second time penalty for a driving infringement which had to be served before work could commence on the F1 Car.

"LEC was in his pit box at the point HAM entered the pit lane. HAM told his engineer that he wanted a front wing adjustment but that was not conveyed to the super controller. HAM came into his pit box, served the time penalty and at the end of the 5 seconds one member of the team announced “Go” and then “0.6 degrees”, the former being an instruction to commence the pit stop and the latter being an instruction for a wing adjustment.

"The tyre change was completed, the jack-man dropped the F1 Car and the super controller activated the green light signal for Car 44 to move off. Just as the driver moved off, another mechanic with a front wing tool moved forward into the path of the front right tyre. Before he stepped forward he had his head down looking at the tool and did not see the green light.

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"The team acknowledged that for Car 44 to have been released in these circumstances was unsafe and attributed the error to an inappropriately late instruction for the wing adjustment, a lack of clear communication and the mechanic’s failure to notice the green light. The team committed to undertaking a review of their pit stop procedures to ensure an incident such as this will not be repeated.

"The Stewards determined that the driver was in no respect at fault. Indeed, the driver realised what had occurred as soon as he commenced to move off and immediately stopped until the mechanic was clear. Far from resulting in a sporting advantage, the incident brought about a sporting disadvantage for Car 44 which was delayed in its pit stop. In the circumstances, the incident did not justify a sporting penalty but did justify a significant fine on the Competitor given that procedural failures of this nature prejudice the safety of mechanics.

"The Stewards took into account the unusual combination of circumstances which contributed to the confusion within the team – circumstances which would not be in the usual contemplation of the team. For this reason, the Stewards determined to suspend part of the fine but on condition that the team conduct a review of their procedures and submit a report to the FIA outlining remedial steps to be taken."