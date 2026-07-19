George Russell taken out of F1 Belgian GP on first lap as Lewis Hamilton punished

George Russell has been taken out of the Belgian Grand Prix in a first-lap collision with Lewis Hamilton.

Russell was trying to swoop around the outside Hamilton at Les Combes but the seven-time world champion suffered a snap of oversteer and slid into the side of the Mercedes driver.

Russell was sent spinning off into the gravel, where his W17 was beached, bringing out a first-lap safety car.

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It marks a huge blow to Russell's world championship hopes, with the Briton already 25 points behind Mercedes team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli heading into the race.

Following an investigation, Hamilton was handed a five-second time penalty after being judged to have been at fault for the collision.

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Hamilton had tried to plead his innocence over team radio but the stewards elected to punish him nonetheless.

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"Car crossed over in front of me. I was right behind another car, so I had no front end," Hamilton insisted.

Russell described it as a "racing incident" and did not put the blame on Hamilton.

"I just got totally swallowed up down the straight," Russell told Sky Sports F1.

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"I lost three positions down the straight down into Turn Five and then the incident was a racing incident.

"Maybe I could have gone a bit wider, maybe he could have braked a bit more, the incident shouldn't have happened if I had the speed down the straight.

"Very, very disappointed."

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