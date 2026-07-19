Ferrari condemns “harsh” Lewis Hamilton penalty in F1 Belgian GP

The Ferrari Formula 1 team has criticised the penalty issued to Lewis Hamilton in the Belgian Grand Prix, describing it as “harsh”.

Hamilton was handed a five-second time penalty for an opening lap collision with George Russell that resulted in the Mercedes driver getting beached in the gravel at Les Combes and retiring.

The seven-time world champion served his penalty during his one and only pit stop and ultimately finished fourth, having overtaken McLaren’s Oscar Piastri in the closing stages.

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But Ferrari has made it clear it disagrees with the penalty.

"I think it's a bit harsh because it's Lap 1, so far into the season there was no penalty [for similar]," Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur told F1 TV after the race.

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"If you have a look on the corner at Russell, he had space on the left-hand side. It's not that he was close to the wall. I think it's more a racing incident for me."

Hamilton also felt the penalty was disproportionate, despite the stewards outlining their explanation for punishing him.

"It was ultimately a difficult weekend," Hamilton said afterwards.

"I take all the responsibility for my incident yesterday [when he crashed in FP3], which then had a knock-on effect of the setup not being right, and then out of place in qualifying. Because I think with the setup right, I would have been probably, I think I could have been fifth or third or second.

"And then, that meant starting further back, and then I was in a position where George obviously looked like he lost power, and then he just swooped around on the outside, and we just sort of had a coming together.

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"I got damaged, and then in the race, I did the best I could with the damage that I had, and then also the penalty. I think it was a racing incident, so I don't think there should be a penalty for that.”

Russell was taken out at the start

Hamilton revealed he plans to reach out to Russell, who considered the collision to be a “racing incident” and felt no penalty was necessary, after the race.

"I'll text him later on because we won't get to see [each other],” Hamilton added.

“Everyone rushes out it here. I was thinking that's the last thing you ever want to do is come together with your teammate or with your old team who you highly respect.”

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