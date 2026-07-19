Lewis Hamilton facing second F1 Belgian GP penalty for hitting Ferrari mechanic

Lewis Hamilton could face more punishment after Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix.

Hamilton struck a mechanic during his pit stop
Hamilton struck a mechanic during his pit stop

UPDATE: Hamilton avoided a penalty for the unsafe release. Here's why.

Lewis Hamilton is at risk of picking up a second penalty after hitting a Ferrari mechanic during his pit stop at the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix. 

With the virtual safety car deployed on lap 20, Ferrari capitalised on a cheap pit stop opportunity and called Hamilton in to make his one and only stop during Sunday’s 44-lap race at Spa-Francorchamps. 

But the pit stop did not go smoothly, with Hamilton seen striking a mechanic as he pulled away from his pit box. 

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"****, is he okay? It went green!" Hamilton immediately asked race engineer Carlo Santi over team radio. 

“He’s okay. We’re all okay,” Hamilton was quickly told in response. 

The incident was noted by race control, before it was announced that the stewards would investigate the potential unsafe release after the race. 

Hamilton, who crossed the line less than two seconds ahead of Oscar Piastri in fourth place, could yet receive a penalty. 

Punishments for unsafe releases that occur during grands prix can range from a five-second time penalty to a drive-through penalty. 

A Ferrari team representative has been summoned to see the stewards at 1645 local time (1545 UK time) over the incident. 

Hamilton was already hit with a five-second time penalty for colliding with former Mercedes team-mate George Russell on a dramatic first lap at Spa. 

Russell was tagged by Hamilton on the exit of Les Combes and sent spinning into the gravel, where his W17 was left beached. 

With Mercedes team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli taking his sixth win of the season in Belgium, Russell’s retirement leaves him 50 points behind in the championship. 

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Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton facing second F1 Belgian GP penalty for hitting Ferrari mechanic
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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