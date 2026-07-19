2026 F1 Belgian Grand Prix race results

Full results from the 2026 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix

Norris and Hadjar at Spa
Norris and Hadjar at Spa
© XPB Images

Kimi Antonelli took his sixth win of the Formula 1 season, with victory at the Belgian Grand Prix. 

The Mercedes driver came back after a pit stop under the virtual safety car had allowed Charles Leclerc to assume the lead, with the race-winning pass coming in the closing stages.

This came after title rival and team-mate George Russell crashed out on the opening lap, after making contact with Lewis Hamilton, who finished in fourth place, but has an investigation hanging over him for an unsafe pit release.

Oscar Piastri was fifth and hopes to benefit from any penalty to Hamilton. 

The full results can be found below. 

2026 F1 Belgian Grand Prix results

2026 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Grand Prix results
PosDriverNat.TeamLaps
1Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team44 laps
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP+1.9s
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing+11.5s
4Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP+17.2s
5Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team+18.9s
6Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing+23.3s
7Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team+24.0s
8Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team+49.1s
9Arvid LindbladGBRRacing Bulls+50.4s
10Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team+76.0s
11Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+76.9s
12Liam LawsonNZDRacing Bulls+77.5s
13Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team+78.3s
14Ollie BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team+94.4s
15Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team+102.6s
16Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team+103.6s
17Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team+108.9s
18Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team+1 lap
DNFFernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+2 laps
DNFLance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+19 laps
DNFSergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team+31 laps
DNFGeorge RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 

 

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F1
2026
Belgium
2026 F1 Belgian Grand Prix race results
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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