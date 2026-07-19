2026 F1 Belgian Grand Prix race results
Full results from the 2026 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix
Kimi Antonelli took his sixth win of the Formula 1 season, with victory at the Belgian Grand Prix.
The Mercedes driver came back after a pit stop under the virtual safety car had allowed Charles Leclerc to assume the lead, with the race-winning pass coming in the closing stages.
This came after title rival and team-mate George Russell crashed out on the opening lap, after making contact with Lewis Hamilton, who finished in fourth place, but has an investigation hanging over him for an unsafe pit release.
Oscar Piastri was fifth and hopes to benefit from any penalty to Hamilton.
The full results can be found below.
2026 F1 Belgian Grand Prix results
|2026 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Grand Prix results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Laps
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|44 laps
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|+1.9s
|3
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+11.5s
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|+17.2s
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|+18.9s
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+23.3s
|7
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|+24.0s
|8
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|+49.1s
|9
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Racing Bulls
|+50.4s
|10
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+76.0s
|11
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+76.9s
|12
|Liam Lawson
|NZD
|Racing Bulls
|+77.5s
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|+78.3s
|14
|Ollie Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|+94.4s
|15
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|+102.6s
|16
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|+103.6s
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|+108.9s
|18
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|+1 lap
|DNF
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+2 laps
|DNF
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+19 laps
|DNF
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|+31 laps
|DNF
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team