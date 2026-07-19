2026 F1 Belgian Grand Prix race results

Kimi Antonelli took his sixth win of the Formula 1 season, with victory at the Belgian Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver came back after a pit stop under the virtual safety car had allowed Charles Leclerc to assume the lead, with the race-winning pass coming in the closing stages.

This came after title rival and team-mate George Russell crashed out on the opening lap, after making contact with Lewis Hamilton, who finished in fourth place, but has an investigation hanging over him for an unsafe pit release.

Oscar Piastri was fifth and hopes to benefit from any penalty to Hamilton.

The full results can be found below.

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2026 F1 Belgian Grand Prix results

2026 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Grand Prix results Pos Driver Nat. Team Laps 1 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 44 laps 2 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP +1.9s 3 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing +11.5s 4 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP +17.2s 5 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team +18.9s 6 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing +23.3s 7 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team +24.0s 8 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team +49.1s 9 Arvid Lindblad GBR Racing Bulls +50.4s 10 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team +76.0s 11 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team +76.9s 12 Liam Lawson NZD Racing Bulls +77.5s 13 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team +78.3s 14 Ollie Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team +94.4s 15 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team +102.6s 16 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team +103.6s 17 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team +108.9s 18 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team +1 lap DNF Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +2 laps DNF Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +19 laps DNF Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team +31 laps DNF George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team