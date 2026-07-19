F1 2026 Belgian Grand Prix at Spa: Start time and schedule
All the information on the schedule of the 2026 F1 Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps.
The Belgian Grand Prix takes place this weekend at Spa-Francorchamps, and here are all the timings that you need for the 10th event of the 2026 Formula 1 season.
Kimi Antonelli will start the Belgian Grand Prix from pole position after a last-gasp effort in qualifying saw off Max Verstappen.
Lando Norris originally qualified in third, but a 10-place grid penalty for taking a fourth set of control electronics - one beyond the prescribed limit - means that he will start from 13th place.
Benefitting from this are George Russell and Charles Leclerc, with the latter aiming to become the first driver to win at Spa from fourth on the grid.
Isack Hadjar will start on the back row of the grid after taking a raft of new power unit components, with the Red Bull driver separating the two Aston Martins of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll.
Rain began to fall at the end of Sunday morning's Formula 2 feature race, and there is a chance of more precipitation during the grand prix, which would be a first for the current campaign.
You can find all of the details on how to watch the Belgian Grand Prix here.
When is the 2026 Belgian Grand Prix?
The 2026 Belgian Grand Prix runs from 17-19 July.
This weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix will feature a traditional F1 format consisting of two hour-long practice sessions on Friday, an hour of final practice and qualifying on Saturday, and the grand prix on Sunday.
Sunday’s 44-lap race at Spa starts at 14:00 UK time on Sunday 19 July.
What are the start times for the 2026 Belgian Grand Prix?
Friday 17 July
13:30-14:30 (Spa) / 12:30-13:30 (UK) - Belgian GP Free Practice 1
17:00-18:00 (Spa) / 16:00-17:00 (UK) - Belgian GP Free Practice 2
Saturday 18 July
12:30-13:30 (Spa) / 11:30-12:30 (UK) - Belgian GP Free Practice 3
16:00-17:00 (Spa) / 15:00-16:00 (UK) - Belgian GP Qualifying
Sunday 19 July
15:00-17:00 (Spa) / 14:00-16:00 (UK) - Belgian Grand Prix
Which F1 driver is the most successful at the Belgian Grand Prix?
|Race Wins
|Driver
|Years
|6
|Michael Schumacher
|1992, 1995, 1996, 1997, 2001, 2002
|5
|Ayrton Senna
|1985, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991
|Lewis Hamilton
|2010, 2015, 2017, 2020, 2024
|4
|Jim Clark
|1962, 1963, 1964, 1965
|Kimi Raikkonen
|2004, 2005, 2007, 2009
|3
|Juan Manuel Fangio
|1950, 1954, 1955
|Damon Hill
|1993, 1994, 1998
|Sebastian Vettel
|2011, 2013, 2018
|Max Verstappen
|2021, 2022, 2023