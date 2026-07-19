F1 2026 Belgian Grand Prix at Spa: Start time and schedule

The Belgian Grand Prix takes place this weekend at Spa-Francorchamps, and here are all the timings that you need for the 10th event of the 2026 Formula 1 season.

Kimi Antonelli will start the Belgian Grand Prix from pole position after a last-gasp effort in qualifying saw off Max Verstappen.

Lando Norris originally qualified in third, but a 10-place grid penalty for taking a fourth set of control electronics - one beyond the prescribed limit - means that he will start from 13th place.

Benefitting from this are George Russell and Charles Leclerc, with the latter aiming to become the first driver to win at Spa from fourth on the grid.

Isack Hadjar will start on the back row of the grid after taking a raft of new power unit components, with the Red Bull driver separating the two Aston Martins of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll.

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Rain began to fall at the end of Sunday morning's Formula 2 feature race, and there is a chance of more precipitation during the grand prix, which would be a first for the current campaign.

You can find all of the details on how to watch the Belgian Grand Prix here.

Red Bull employed Hadjar to give Verstappen a powerful slipstream

When is the 2026 Belgian Grand Prix?

The 2026 Belgian Grand Prix runs from 17-19 July.

This weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix will feature a traditional F1 format consisting of two hour-long practice sessions on Friday, an hour of final practice and qualifying on Saturday, and the grand prix on Sunday.

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Sunday’s 44-lap race at Spa starts at 14:00 UK time on Sunday 19 July.

What are the start times for the 2026 Belgian Grand Prix?

Friday 17 July

13:30-14:30 (Spa) / 12:30-13:30 (UK) - Belgian GP Free Practice 1

17:00-18:00 (Spa) / 16:00-17:00 (UK) - Belgian GP Free Practice 2

Saturday 18 July

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12:30-13:30 (Spa) / 11:30-12:30 (UK) - Belgian GP Free Practice 3

16:00-17:00 (Spa) / 15:00-16:00 (UK) - Belgian GP Qualifying

Sunday 19 July

15:00-17:00 (Spa) / 14:00-16:00 (UK) - Belgian Grand Prix

Verstappen and Sainz had a near-miss at the end of FP3

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Which F1 driver is the most successful at the Belgian Grand Prix?

Race Wins Driver Years 6 Michael Schumacher 1992, 1995, 1996, 1997, 2001, 2002 5 Ayrton Senna 1985, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991 Lewis Hamilton 2010, 2015, 2017, 2020, 2024 4 Jim Clark 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965 Kimi Raikkonen 2004, 2005, 2007, 2009 3 Juan Manuel Fangio 1950, 1954, 1955 Damon Hill 1993, 1994, 1998 Sebastian Vettel 2011, 2013, 2018 Max Verstappen 2021, 2022, 2023