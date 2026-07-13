F1 2026 Belgian Grand Prix at Spa: Start time, how to watch and full schedule

This is how to watch the Formula 1 2026 Belgian Grand Prix, which takes place from 17-19 July at Spa-Francorchamps.

We’ve also listed the start times for all of this weekend’s F1 sessions below.

Round 10 of the 2026 F1 season heads to Spa-Francorchamps for the Belgian Grand Prix and the first race of a crucial double-header before the summer break in August.

Piastri won last year's Belgian GP ahead of Norris and Leclerc

The title race took another twist last time out at the British Grand Prix as Andrea Kimi Antonelli suffered another setback, which opened the door for George Russell to reduce his Mercedes team-mate’s championship lead down to 25 points.

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Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton is just seven points further back in third place after securing another podium at Silverstone as Charles Leclerc scored Ferrari’s second win in three races - underlining the Italian team’s threat to Mercedes.

The 2026 F1 title battle now moves to the legendary Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, which is the longest track on the calendar at 7.000km and features some of the most iconic corners, including Eau Rouge.

Belgium could be the first wet weekend of the season, with rain currently forecast for all three days of track action at Spa-Francorchamps.

With Spa being nestled in the Ardennes Forest, the weather is notoriously difficult to predict, but this looks set to be an intriguing factor this weekend.

When is the 2026 Belgian Grand Prix?

The 2026 Belgian Grand Prix runs from 17-19 July.

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This weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix will feature a traditional F1 format consisting of two hour-long practice sessions on Friday, an hour of final practice and qualifying on Saturday, and the grand prix on Sunday.

Sunday’s 44-lap race at Spa starts at 14:00 UK time on Sunday 19 July.

The legendary Eau Rouge

What are the start times for the 2026 Belgian Grand Prix?

Friday 17 July

13:30-14:30 (Spa) / 12:30-13:30 (UK) - Belgian GP Free Practice 1

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17:00-18:00 (Spa) / 16:00-17:00 (UK) - Belgian GP Free Practice 2

Saturday 18 July

12:30-13:30 (Spa) / 11:30-12:30 (UK) - Belgian GP Free Practice 3

16:00-17:00 (Spa) / 15:00-16:00 (UK) - Belgian GP Qualifying

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Sunday 19 July

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15:00-17:00 (Spa) / 14:00-16:00 (UK) - Belgian Grand Prix

How to watch the 2026 F1 Belgian Grand Prix in the UK?

Sky Sports F1 is showing every session of the 2026 F1 season in the UK. You can also watch via streaming services such as NowTV.

With a Sky Sports subscription, you’ll be able to stream the 2026 F1 Australian Grand Prix online via Sky Go.

A subscription to Sky Sports in the UK starts from £22 per month.

Alternatively, there is a free-to-air option in the UK.

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Channel 4 will be providing free highlights programmes throughout the 2026 F1 season.

Crash.net provides live text updates for all F1 track sessions, as well as reports and news.

Previous Belgian GP winners

Here are all the Belgian Grand Prix winners from the past 10 years.

Verstappen has won three of the past five races in Belgium

2025 - Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

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2024 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2023 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2022 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2021 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2020 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

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2019 - Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

2018 - Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

2017 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2016 - Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)