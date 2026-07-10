Mark Webber reacts to reports of Oscar Piastri 'agitating to leave' McLaren

Mark Webber has reacted to the "nonsense" reports claiming that Oscar Piastri is looking to leave McLaren.

Piastri finished third in the Formula 1 drivers' standings last term, losing out in a season-long battle with team-mate Lando Norris, and Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Rumours of a rift between the McLaren team-mates last term were recently talked down by Norris, with the Briton suggesting that the outwardly improved relationship is more likely the result of reduced on-track tension, with neither currently in the hunt for the 2026 crown.

Verstappen's availability is causing waves in the driver market

But with Verstappen potentially on the move from Red Bull at the end of the season, this now a real possibility after a reported exit clause in his contract will be free to activate in the summer, early speculation is that he could join McLaren.

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At the recent Austrian Grand Prix, Verstappen instigated a secret meeting with McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown in order to scope out the potential for a move. While Brown initially left the door open to interpretation on whether signing the Dutchman was a real possibility, he has grown ever more effusive in his responses.

Although both McLaren drivers are under contract for 2027, it is Piastri who has borne the brunt of the questions regarding his future with the team.

Attempting to put the matter to bed, manager Webber told RACER: “Oscar is contracted to McLaren for the foreseeable future. Talk of him agitating to leave is nonsense.

Piastri has finished on the podium twice this season

“There has been a lot of fiction written about him and other teams. McLaren have repeatedly said they want him for the long term and Oscar is focused on that.”

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Speaking ahead of the Silverstone weekend, Piastri made clear the limited effect that the speculation is having on him.

"For me, it doesn't mean much," Piastri told media, including Crash.net. "Obviously, Max is the talent that he is and he's looking around. I'm very happy with where I am, and have been told multiple times that they're happy with me, and I trust them.

"So for me, it doesn't really mean much. I've also got a contract in place as well, so, for me, it doesn't change anything. I'm just trying to build on the success of last season."

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