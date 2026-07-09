Max Verstappen and Red Bull ‘drifting apart’ after ‘breakdown in trust’ claim from former F1 winner

A divorce between Max Verstappen and Red Bull looks closer than ever, an F1 race winner has claimed.

Verstappen's F1 future remains up in the air
Verstappen's F1 future remains up in the air

Max Verstappen and Red Bull are said to be “drifting further apart” after a “breakdown in trust”, a former Formula 1 race-winner has claimed. 

Speculation surrounding Verstappen’s F1 future has ramped up in recent week, after it emerged the four-time world champion’s management had held “preliminary talks” with McLaren about a potential future deal. 

Rumours of a divorce were only fuelled further after Verstappen dramatically crashed out of the British Grand Prix after suffering a rear-wing failure for the second time in as many race weekends. 

Verstappen's Red Bull will be investigated for a fault
Verstappen's Red Bull will be investigated for a fault
© XPB Images

A furious Verstappen labelled Red Bull’s car as being “super-dangerous”, before his management were spotted holding talks with team principal Laurent Mekies in the immediate aftermath of the race. 

Verstappen is believed to be in a position where he can trigger an exit clause in order to leave Red Bull and join a rival team for next season, and former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher believes a split is looking more likely than ever. 

“The biggest topic this weekend was of course Red Bull,” Schumacher said. 

“With regard to Max Verstappen, I have the feeling that the rumours are getting stronger and stronger. There is a lot of talk in the paddock: it seems as though the relationship, the proverbial curtain between the parties, has torn quite significantly.

“According to the stories I have heard, Red Bull’s management left early. There are also reports that they held it against Verstappen that, at the Red Bull Ring, when everyone [Red Bull management] was present, he did not make it clear that he would not be activating his escape clause.”

Disagreements between Verstappen and Red Bull are said to have happened and there are even claims in Dutch media that the team is withholding sensitive information from Verstappen’s race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase now that his switch to McLaren for 2028 has been confirmed. 

Verstappen is frustrated with how his season is going
Verstappen is frustrated with how his season is going
© XPB Images

“I think that after this weekend, in which Max retired once again, another problem has become clearer,” Schumacher continued. 

“We still remember the interview in which he said there was a major problem with the engine and that the battery was empty, causing him to lose so much time in the final sector.

“Internally, it seems that Max has different ideas about how and when energy should be used and what set-up the car requires. The team now appears to be insisting that certain decisions are carried out their way. 

“So there is disagreement there too, and that naturally creates a breakdown in trust between driver and team.

“At the moment, the situation seems to be drifting further and further apart. [Gianpiero] Lambiase will be leaving the team and also no longer appears to have the same influence he once did. An awful lot is happening right now.”

Schumacher would not be surprised to see Verstappen follow Lambiase to McLaren, potentially as part of a driver swap that could see Oscar Piastri go the other way and take his seat at Red Bull. 

“I believe it is precisely that exit clause which is causing Red Bull to look around,” he added. “There are already rumours about Oscar Piastri, for example, who is said to be unhappy at McLaren. I have heard that after Monza he lost confidence in McLaren.

“On the other hand, there are also reports that McLaren are ready to put a new offer to Piastri. The problem is that he still has a running contract and the shareholders, the group from Bahrain, probably want to stick to those arrangements because it is in their interest to do so.

“But if a solution could be found, perhaps in the form of some kind of swap, then that is certainly not inconceivable.”

Tags:

F1
Red Bull
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen and Red Bull ‘drifting apart’ after ‘breakdown in trust’ claim from former F1 winner
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
Red Bull provides update on F1 engine ranking talks with FIA
Verstappen at Silverstone
F1 News
Verstappen crashes prompt FIA scrutiny into two F1 'Macarena' wings
Ferrari and Red Bull's rear wings are under scrutiny
F1 News
Adrian Newey-designed £5 million Red Bull hypercar to debut at Goodwood
Red Bull RB17
F1 News
Max Verstappen told to be ‘ruthless and selfish' by fellow F1 champion
Max Verstappen
F1 News
Red Bull boss defends decision to ignore Max Verstappen's British GP demand
Verstappen at Silverstone
F1 News
Max Verstappen can now trigger F1 Red Bull exit clause following British Grand Prix crash
Verstappen has been linked with McLaren

Latest News

F1 News
Adrian Newey completes first run in Red Bull hypercar at Goodwood
7m ago
Newey first came up with the RB17 in 2020
F1 News
Will Buxton clears up cryptic social media post that sent F1 fans wild
48m ago
Buxton used to work as an F1TV presenter
F1 News
Ferrari told prioritising Hamilton is its “only chance of winning” title
1h ago
Hamilton and Leclerc celebrate Ferrari's second win of 2026
F1 News
Verstappen and Red Bull ‘drifting apart’ after ‘breakdown in trust’
4h ago
Verstappen's F1 future remains up in the air
F1 News
McLaren sets out timeline to catch Mercedes after upgrade ‘redirection’
4h ago
It's been a difficult 2026 season for McLaren

Don't miss the latest F1 talking points.

More News

F1 News
Mercedes reveal issue that disadvantaged Russell at Silverstone
6h ago
Russell had a straightline speed issue with his Mercedes
F1 News
Liam Lawson addresses F1 exit rumours as Nikola Tsolov pressure grows
6h ago
Lawson at Silverstone
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton expects Mercedes drivers to be hit with F1 penalties
6h ago
Hamilton was beaten to victory in the Silverstone sprint by Antonelli
IndyCar News
McLaren reserve driver 'asks to be fired from F1' after 2027 seat confirmed
7h ago
O'Ward completes running in Abu Dhabi
MotoGP News
Goodwood Festival of Speed Thursday LIVE: Casey Stoner and Carl Fogarty celebrate Ducati's 100th anniversary
8h ago
Stoner racing in MotoGP