FIA consider engine plan to end F1 manufacturer 'control over B-teams'

The FIA is acting to end concerns over Formula 1 A and B-team relationships after complaints have increased in recent years.

Ben Sulayem wants to bring back V8s
Ben Sulayem wants to bring back V8s
© XPB Images

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been vocal in his desire to see Formula 1 return to naturally aspirated V8 engines, with the plan also offering a side-benefit that could end fears of controvertial A and B-team relationships.

F1 has raced with V6 turbo hybrid power units since 2014. Although the makeup of these units has changed significantly during the period, this core philosophy has remained. 

However, in a move that has been met with general public support, Ben Sulayem announced recently that the change could be made as soon as 2030, adding that, “In 2031, the FIA will have the power to do it, without any votes from the PUMs [power unit manufacturers]. That’s the regulations."

V8 engines screamed in 2013
V8 engines screamed in 2013
© XPB Images

A return to V8s would be a far cheaper option than continuing with the current power units. With this in mind, Ben Sulayem hopes to tempt in additional engine suppliers, which could act as a neutral party with no factory team involvement. This engine, says the FIA president, would be run by the "B-teams". 

"There will be no control over the teams, A-team over the B-team, that's supplied with their engines," Ben Sulayem told Reuters.

"If it is affordable, then we will have one engine for the rest of the B-teams, so nobody can leverage them and tell them to 'vote this way, or we are not going to give you a good engine'."

He added: "It will be an FIA-selected engine that would be allowed to the teams.

"Then we control the neutrality, we control the power and the money. We cannot just give it away and say go and do it to X, Y, Z. Prices might go up and down, but the FIA will always be the judge."

The relationship between certain teams has been a source of constant frustration for McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown, with the apparent ease of staff movement between Racing Bulls and Red Bull, notably that of now-Red Bull teamp principal Laurent Mekies, causing the American some unease. Beyond this are some on-track activities that he has also questioned. 

Verstappen passes Lawson in Miami
Verstappen passes Lawson in Miami
© XPB Images

Another relationship that has been under constant scrutiny is that of Ferrari and Haas, with the latter having an office at Ferrari HQ in Maranello. 

Further still, Brown did not hide his thoughts when Mercedes and boss Toto Wolff were reported to be interested in purchasing a minority stake in Alpine.

There are currently five power unit suppliers on the grid, with Cadillac expected to join Ferrari, Mercedes, Red Bull Ford, Honda, and Audi with its own unit in 2029.

However, Ben Sulayem expects that this number could grow further without outside influence, claiming: "McLaren said they will do it, then you have Alpine, they will do their own engine. It's already two of them saying, well, thank you.

"Then you will have [new] power unit manufacturers, maybe more than the [current] numbers. That's good."

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F1
2026
FIA
FIA consider engine plan to end F1 manufacturer 'control over B-teams'
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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