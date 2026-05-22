Explained: The special message behind Lando Norris’s one-off F1 Canadian GP helmet

Lando Norris will wear a helmet supporting an important cause at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Norris will wear a special helmet design in Canada
Norris will wear a special helmet design in Canada
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Reigning Formula 1 world champion Lando Norris will wear a special one-off helmet design at this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix.

Norris’s unique design is supporting fellow F1 world champion Jackie Stewart’s dementia charity - Race Against Dementia - to help raise awareness and funds.

The helmet was unveiled by Norris on Thursday ahead of the weekend in Montreal.

Norris's helmet features a split design
Norris's helmet features a split design

“In Formula 1, you are always learning and constantly relying on quick thinking, communication and decision-making,” Norris said.

“Knowing Jackie and hearing how openly he speaks about the impact dementia has had on Helen, their family and others around them has really highlighted how many people this affects.

“Supporting Race Against Dementia felt important because of that, and hopefully this can help raise awareness and support the work being done to drive progress forward.”

The one-off Bell helmet features a split design, with one half representing the complex network of a healthy human brain. The other side represents a deteriorating brain suffering from dementia.

“As soon as the visor goes down, your brain is processing huge amounts of information,” Norris added.

“You’re reacting and adapting constantly. Learning more about how the brain works, and the impact dementia can have on those connections, helped shape the whole look of the helmet.

“Hopefully it helps start conversations and makes something people can’t always see feel more understandable and real.”

Motor racing legend Jackie Stewart has raised awareness of dementia
Motor racing legend Jackie Stewart has raised awareness of dementia

Three-time F1 world champion Stewart’s wife, Lady Stewart, was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2014.

“Racing helmets have played a large part in my life.” Stewart said. “However, none of my helmets were designed with such a serious message attached to them.

“Lando and Maura have found a way to express some very complicated ideas with real imagination and personality. I’m grateful to Lando for embracing Race Against Dementia with such enthusiasm.”

Stewart’s charity funds dementia research and has committed more than £20million in the past decade. 

Explained: The special message behind Lando Norris’s one-off F1 Canadian GP helmet
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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