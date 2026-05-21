James Hunt's son admits he was 'too harsh' on Chris Hemsworth over film portrayal of F1 star

James Hunt's son has somewhat backtracked on his criticism of Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth over the portrayal of his father in the blockbuster hit Rush.

Hemsworth played the 1976 F1 world champion in the hit film which depicted Hunt's fierce rivalry with Niki Lauda played by Daniel Bruhl.



Despite the film's success at the box office and critical acclaim, Hunt's son Freddie was critical of Hemsworth's portrayal of his late father upon its release and hit out at director Ron Howard for exaggerating events in the British driver's life and career.



Speaking back in 2023, the younger Hunt told the Pitstop Podcast: "Chris Hemsworth’s performance, now I don’t know if I should be upset with Chris or Ron Howard, because he basically played dad like a t***"



Freddie Hunt the son of F1 world champion James





"And I don’t know if that’s due to his poor acting or if he was directed to play that way.



"Daniel Bruhl, who played Niki Lauda, did an absolute masterpiece. He actually asked Niki if he could spend some time with him so he could learn his mannerisms and really get to know him.

"What did Hemsworth do in contrast? F*** all. He didn’t contact the family once.

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Daniel Bruhl plays Niki Lauda in the 2013 film Rush

"And when I asked Ron Howard: ‘why did you change so many things?’, the director, he said ‘Ahh the truth was too awesome man. No one would believe it.’ I nearly slapped him.

"The movie was great, you know people like it. But it could have been, if they just stuck to the truth it would have been so much better."



However Freddie has since backtracked slightly admitting that he may have been "too harsh" on the Thor actor.



In a recent interview with The Telegraph Hunt said: “I’ve actually got hold of his PA’s details. Because I’m aware that he’s never had the chance to defend himself.



"I don’t know if he was directed to act that way, or he just chose not to. I mean, I just want to hear his side, you know? If he calls me a ****, that’s fine.”



Freddie still however added that he still felt that director Howard "buggered about" with the truth in his depiction of the iconic rivalry.