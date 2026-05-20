F1 world champion Lando Norris eyes future Le Mans 24 Hours drive amid McLaren entry

Lando Norris fancies tackling the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans in the future.

Norris is the reigning F1 world champion
Norris is the reigning F1 world champion
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Formula 1 world champion Lando Norris is keen to race at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the future following McLaren’s entry into the World Endurance Championship.

McLaren will race in next year’s WEC and compete at the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans and recently revealed the Hypercar it will use to contest the championship.

McLaren is the only team that has completed motorsport’s triple crown - which is made up of victories at the Monaco Grand Prix, Indy 500 and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

McLaren's 2027 Hypercar
McLaren's 2027 Hypercar
© McLaren

Norris has previously spoken of his desire to race at Le Mans one day and the Briton, who won his maiden F1 world title last year, fancies tackling the famed endurance event with McLaren. 

"You know, I still feel like I want to go and try other things. Do Le Mans, now McLaren are doing Le Mans, so maybe go and do that at some point,” Norris said in an interview posted on McLaren’s official YouTube channel.

"But I don't know. I'm still young, so I've not thought of everything just yet. But, you know, in the future hopefully I have kids and they get into racing or something and then I can live the story again.”

So far, only former Peugeot racer Mikkel Jensen has been confirmed as a McLaren driver for 2027.

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown admitted he has spoken to both Norris and team-mate Oscar Piastri about a potential outing at Le Mans.

“I don't think they could be in the Hypercar programme,” Brown told media including Crash.net last year.

“Will they do Le Mans? I've spoken with both of them about Le Mans. They would like to be at Le Mans in one of [our cars].”

McLaren boss Zak Brown and Oscar Piastri
McLaren boss Zak Brown and Oscar Piastri

Norris’s immediate attention will remain on his bid to defend his F1 crown.

It has so far been a difficult season for Norris and McLaren, but the team made significant gains thanks to a major upgrade package that was introduced at the recent Miami Grand Prix.

Norris currently sits fourth in the drivers’ standings and is 49 points behind surprise early championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli heading into this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix. 

F1 world champion Lando Norris eyes future Le Mans 24 Hours drive amid McLaren entry
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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