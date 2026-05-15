Zak Brown presses FIA to outlaw F1 multi-team ownership

McLaren boss Zak Brown has written to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem in a bid to end multi-team involvement in Formula 1

Zak Brown in Miami
Zak Brown in Miami
© XPB Images
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McLaren CEO Zak Brown has written to the FIA president, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, to urge Formula 1’s governing body to outlaw multi-team involvement.

Brown has long been a critic of multi-team involvement in F1, believing that the practice can bring sporting, technical and financial benefits that could impact the ultimate outcome of a race or a championship.

Although Crash.net understands that the letter was aimed at no specific team, a number of examples of these practices detailed within the letter point in the direction of Red Bull.

Norris and Verstappen in Miami
Norris and Verstappen in Miami
© XPB Images

Among these examples, is the last gasp fastest lap effort of Daniel Ricciardo at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix, which denied Lando Norris a crucial point in his championship battle with Max Verstappen.

Highlighting the financial advantages of multi-team ownership, Brown cites how Red Bull was able to replace former team principal Christian Horner overnight with then-Racing Bulls boss, Laurent Mekies, without the need for a period of gardening leave. Brown compares this to how McLaren was forced to wait – and pay for – a nine-month period of gardening leave for Rob Marshall, before he was allowed to join from Red Bull.

In a cost cap era, this is a significant hit.

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Providing a more recent example, Brown commented on the swift nature of Liam Lawson being instructed to allow Verstappen back through in Miami after the Dutchman’s spin on the opening lap.

While accepting that multi-team involvement was a needed practice in years gone by, with Red Bull famously asked to step in to save Minardi previously – this creating Racing Bulls – Brown believes that times have changed and the sport is in a far stronger place, removing the need for this way of working.

Bourdais tests the Toro Rosso
Bourdais tests the Toro Rosso
© XPB Images

“We need to eliminate any further alliances, whether through ownership, strategic participation or any other equivalent form of control or influence, and we need to work together quickly to start the process of unwinding those already established to ensure that the future integrity of the sport is not compromised,” wrote Brown.

He added: “We believe that, by addressing this remaining structural issue, Formula 1 will be set on an even stronger course, will continue to thrive and be the best the sport has ever been, we just need to make sure we bring total parity and integrity to the sport in every aspect. I am confident we can achieve that together.”

Addressing the topic, FIA president Ben Sulayem said: "I feel ownership of two teams, as long as it's for the right reason...And what is the right reason?" he questioned.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem
Mohammed Ben Sulayem

"As long as you are not trying to take it because you don't want others to take it, or also get voting power when it comes to the regulations, then maybe it's okay.

"But then I do believe that owning two is not the right way.”

Brown wrote in his letter that he would welcome more talks with the FIA on the matter, with the first opportunity coming at the Canadian Grand Prix next weekend. 

In this article

Zak Brown presses FIA to outlaw F1 multi-team ownership
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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