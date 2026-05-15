Nurburgring 24 Hours Day 2: Watch live as Max Verstappen takes on Top Qualifying
Follow all the action from the Nurburgring 24 Hours live here.
Four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen takes on the famed Nurburgring 24 Hours this weekend, and you can follow all the action live with Crash.net.
The Red Bull F1 driver will take to the track in a Mercedes-AMG GT3 car, and is accompanied by Daniel Juncadella, Jules Gounon, and Lucas Auer. You can stream the live action as well as an onboard camera from the Verstappen car via the live embed below.
Initial qualifying sessions took place on Thursday, with one session taking place in the daylight hours and one under the cover of darkness in wet conditions, with Verstappen's entry setting the third fastest time across the combined running. It was the sister Winward Racing-run Mercedes that topped the pile, with a time 0.470s faster than the #3 car.
You can stream the live action as well as an onboard camera from the Verstappen car via the live embed below.
Nurburgring 24 Hours Full Schedule
Friday, 15 May
Top Qualifying 1: 9.15am - 9.45am
Top Qualifying 2: 10.05am - 10.35am
Qualifying 3: 11am - 12.05pm
Top Qualifying 3: 12.35pm - 1.35pm
Saturday, 16 May
Warm-up: 9 a.m. - 10am
Starting Lineup: 11.45am - 1.40pm
Open Grid: 12.10pm - 1.10pm
Formation Round: 1.40pm
Race Start: 2pm
Sunday, 17 May
Race Finish: 2pm
All times in BST.
How does Qualifying for the Nurburging 24 Hours work?
Qualifying for the Nurburgring 24 Hours has similarities to Formula 1, in that each phase sets a certain portion of the grid.
Some positions in Top Qualifying are granted based on performance in the Nurburgring Langstrecken-Series [NLS]. In this case, the positions are judged on a theoretical pace basis, with qualifying sector times and race stint data combined.
Fastest laps, as is traditional in other series, are also used to award further positions in Top Qualifying.
The remaining positions are determined through the regular qualifying process, beginning with TQ1 on Friday morning. This session is very similar to the format used by F1, with three phases of Top Qualifying across Friday. 20 cars will make it through to TQ2, with just 12 featuring in TQ3.