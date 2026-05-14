George Russell snubbed as Bernie Ecclestone names two F1 title contenders

Bernie Ecclestone has remarkably ruled George Russell out of the 2026 F1 title race.

Ecclestone ran F1 from the late 1980s until 2017
Ecclestone ran F1 from the late 1980s until 2017
Add as a preferred source

Bernie Ecclestone has written off George Russell’s chances of winning the 2026 Formula 1 world championship, and whittled down the title contenders to two drivers.

Mercedes has been the dominant force so far in 2026 and the Silver Arrows continued its unbeaten streak thanks to Andrea Kimi Antonelli’s third consecutive victory at the Miami Grand Prix.

The 19-year-old Italian has moved 20 points clear of team-mate Russell in the championship standings after the opening four rounds in which he has seized early control and momentum in the title battle.

But former F1 supremo Ecclestone does not view Russell as a championship challenger, instead believing the fight will ultimately boil down to Antonelli or Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Russell is 20 points behind Antonelli
Russell is 20 points behind Antonelli

“Antonelli or Verstappen will be world champion,” the 95-year-old told Swiss publication Blick.

"Red Bull has apparently overcome the slump. Max has caught fire again – and then he’s dangerous.”

Four-time world champion Verstappen sits seventh in the championship on 26 points after a difficult start to the campaign which has left the Dutchman 74 points adrift of Antonelli.

Red Bull brought an upgraded car to Miami that revived Verstappen and significantly improved the team’s performance, but it would still take some turnaround for Verstappen to emerge as a title contender from here.

However, history suggests that Verstappen should never be written off. After all, last season Red Bull transformed its season in the second half of the year as Verstappen clawed his way back into the title race.

Ecclestone is backing Verstappen to fight for the title
Ecclestone is backing Verstappen to fight for the title
© XPB Images

Following the Dutch Grand Prix in late August, Verstappen found himself 104 points off the lead.

Verstappen remarkably reduced that gap down across the next eight grands prix and sprint races to take the championship to a three-way showdown at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix season finale.

He would ultimately miss out on a fifth consecutive world championship by just two points to McLaren’s Lando Norris, despite winning the last three races. 

Who will win the 2026 F1 world championship?

George Russell snubbed as Bernie Ecclestone names two F1 title contenders
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

More News

F1 News
Andrea Stella impressed by Antonelli amid McLaren driver pairing claim
12/05/26
McLaren believes it has the strongest driver pairing in F1
F1 News
Max Verstappen sets clear target for highly anticipated Nurburgring 24H debut
12/05/26
Verstappen is looking to win the Nurburgring 24 Hours at the first attempt
F1 News
Red Bull hail "definitive step" after closing on Mercedes with F1 updates
11/05/26
Verstappen in Miami
F1 News
Former F1 driver tips Max Verstappen for WEC success after Ford links
11/05/26
Verstappen in Miami
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli’s F1 Miami victory a flashback for Toto Wolff
10/05/26
Antonelli celebrates in Miami
F1 News
F1 champion Max Verstappen dominates "insane" Super GT challenge
08/05/26
Verstappen tries a Super GT car in Fuji

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox