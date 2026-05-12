Max Verstappen sets clear target for highly anticipated Nurburgring 24 Hours debut

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has set himself the ambitious target of winning the Nurburgring 24 Hours at the first attempt.

The Red Bull F1 driver will make his debut at the prestigious 24 Hour race at the legendary German circuit this weekend as part of a stacked GT3 field.

Verstappen will contest the gruelling 24-hour race in a Mercedes-AMG GT3 decked out in Red Bull colours under ‘Verstappen Racing’ alongside team-mates Daniel Juncadella, Jules Gounon and Lucas Auer.

And Verstappen has made it clear he wants to compete for overall victory.

“Success is winning. That’s very simple. That’s why we’re here. Of course I know it’s not going to be easy but that’s the target,” Verstappen said.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“But at the same time I’m also just looking forward to the whole experience, sharing the car with my team-mates, working throughout that whole weekend and just see what we can do really.”

The 28-year-old Dutchman added: “I think what inspired me the most is just that it is one of the best tracks in the world, or the craziest track in the world that you can race at.

“It’s one of the special races that you want to compete in and win.”

Verstappen has been preparing for the showpiece 24 hour-race on the simulator, as well as taking part in several shorter races at the Nurburgring in recent months.

“That’s where it all started for me, on the simulator, to learn the track,” he explained.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve done thousands of laps, I’ve competed on multiple 24 hour races as well around here in the sim world.

“So when I went out here for the first time in real life, to know the track and where to go was not the issue anymore.

“It was all about just understanding the new kerbs, or the grip levels, because every year new tarmac is laid in certain places. Then of course understanding the real car with the G-Forces and the compressions and stuff like that.

“But for sure the sim racing helped a lot to immediately be on pace.”

Asked what he anticipates will be the biggest challenge, Verstappen replied: “It can be anything, really. Dealing with traffic, you don’t know what happens with your car, or whatever.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

"Conditions before, is there rain or not, that will make it a lot harder. If it’s fully dry and beautiful, then it’s a different. You are just trying to go as fast as you can without taking too many risks. But we’ll deal with that on the weekend.

“That’s why we are doing the preparation races before the 24. That’s where you learn the most [about] dealing with traffic, flags, and of course pit stops, changing the seat and the driver, that is of course very useful. That’s why you do these shorter races around here.”