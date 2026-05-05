Max Verstappen reacts to Carlos Sainz criticism after ‘jungle' F1 battle at Miami Grand Prix

Max Verstappen responds to Carlos Sainz criticism after F1 clash in Miami.

Verstappen and Sainz clashed in Miami
Verstappen and Sainz clashed in Miami
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Max Verstappen brushed off criticism from Carlos Sainz following their scrap in the “jungle” of Formula 1’s midfield at the Miami Grand Prix.

Williams driver Sainz was left unhappy with Verstappen for the way in which he was overtaken as the four-time world champion recovered from an opening lap spin that dropped him down the order.

Verstappen barged past Sainz with a lunge up the inside at Turn 17 and the aggressive nature of the move left the Spaniard annoyed.

“He pushed me off. He thinks he can whatever he wants just because he’s racing the midfield,” Sainz complained over team radio.

Sainz continued his criticism when he spoke to media including Crash.net after Sunday’s race, describing Verstappen’s racing as “borderline”.

When his former Toro Rosso team-mate’s comments were put to Verstappen, the Red Bull driver replied: “I don’t know. It’s a bit of a jungle in the midfield, so I don’t know what to say.”

Sainz was unhappy with Verstappen's feisty moves
Sainz was unhappy with Verstappen's feisty moves

Verstappen clashed with George Russell on the final lap of the race, with the pair making contact.

“Out of Turn 1 he clipped my front tyres and I think he picked up a bit of front wing damage,” Verstappen said of the incident.

“Luckily I didn’t have a puncture, but that can happen.”

The 28-year-old Dutchman downplayed suggestions that the contact was a result of past history between the pair, insisting it had “nothing to do with the history”.

Verstappen picked up a post-race five-second penalty for crossing the white line at the pit lane exit, but it had no bearing on his result of fifth place.

Red Bull’s decision to stop Verstappen under an early safety car and run long on the hard tyre ultimately backfired, though he was still able to salvage P5 after overtaking Charles Leclerc on the last lap following a spin for the Ferrari driver.

“I think the pace was not too bad on the medium but as soon as I swapped to the hard compound it was just a lot more difficult,” Verstappen said.

“I think now after the race it's easy to say of course but I think that stint was just a bit too long.”

Max Verstappen reacts to Carlos Sainz criticism after ‘jungle' F1 battle at Miami Grand Prix
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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