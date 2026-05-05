Williams achieve F1 2026 milestone with delayed "race one package"

Carlos Sainz hailed the delayed Williams Formula 1 upgrades that powered him to points at the Miami Grand Prix

Sainz in Miami
Sainz in Miami
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Carlos Sainz expressed his relief after Williams finally fitted its planned ‘race one’ package for the Miami Grand Prix, with both cars scoring points. 

Williams has endured a difficult start to the 2026 season – the only team to miss the Barcelona shakedown entirely, struggling with debilitating weight issues, and running so late with its development that the first three rounds were contested without the package planned for Australia.

Having struggled for points across those initial races, both Sainz and team-mate Alex Albon were able to finish inside the top 10 on pure pace in Miami, recording a first double-points outcome of the campaign.

“We finally put on the upgrade of the car that was supposed to come to race one,” said Sainz.

“Because of all the delays we had at the start of the season, now we have finally put the car [on track] that was supposed to be the race one package.

“Now it’s on the car, it is performing at least at the level of the midfield cars. We know we still have a lot of weight to shed off the car, and when you look at that, it’s positive.”

Williams had made no secret that it expected to gain ground in 2026, having languished for much of the last decade towards the foot of the constructors’ table, and after switching development away from its 2025 car at the earliest opportunity in order to focus on the new rules.

“I think the team has done a great effort over the last few weeks to bring this, and it shows that when you do things right, things start to come away a bit better,” added Sainz.

“Clearly, this weekend, I think we were about sixth fastest, but then Alpine is 20-seconds in front of us here. It would have been 25-30 without a safety car. So to Alpine, there is still a bit gap, and to the front-runners, I cannot even tell you.

“We need to put our heads down, make this our new baseline, and start improving.” 

Williams achieve F1 2026 milestone with delayed
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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