Former F1 driver tips Max Verstappen for WEC success after Ford links

Logan Sargeant believes Max Verstappen would "kick everyone's ass" if the four-time Formula 1 champion switches to the World Endurance Championship, amid Ford 24 Hours of Le Mans links.

Verstappen's F1 future is a constant source of intrigue this year, with the Dutchman among the loudest critics of the current regulations, while issuing various quit threats and enjoying a side-quest competing in GT endurance events - including the upcoming Nurburgring 24 Hours.

Ford is currently a Red Bull partner, as part of its F1 power unit programme, and the manufacturer has made growing noises that it would like to see Verstappen tackle the 24 Hours of Le Mans in a Ford Hypercar, with Ford returning to the top class in 2027. This, says Ford's global director of racing, Mark Rushbrook, could even be possible the driver remained in F1, "depending on the schedules and what's going on."

"I would love to see that, yes, but a lot of things need to align for that to happen. Of course, that would be incredible for us, for the sport," said Rushbrook at the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps.

Ford World Endurance Championship driver Logan Sargeant, who currently drives in the LMGT3 class and will graduate to the Hypercar category next term, believes that Verstappen would be an instant hit, even if Ford does not have the top machinery.

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"In my opinion, Max is the best to ever do it. So if I could share a car with him, that would be a huge privilege and a huge advantage," Sargeant told Motorsport.com.

“He’s the quickest driver in the world. He’s going to most likely kick everyone’s ass. I’d rather that be in my car than the other.”

Eyeing the wider benefits of seeing first-hand how Verstappen operates and gets the most out of the tools he has, former Williams F1 driver Sargeant sees no reason why the Dutchman, who currently races a Mercedes Mercedes-AMG GT3 through his Verstappen Racing outfit, would struggle to adapt.

"Obviously, he has so much experience from Formula 1. For him, it would just be like plug and play," added the American. "There’s so much you can learn from someone like that.

“You don’t win four world championships without the speed he has. You see it, even when he’s not in the best car, he still finds a way to make it work. That can’t be said for everyone.”

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