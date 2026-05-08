F1 champion Max Verstappen dominates "insane" Super GT challenge

Max Verstappen came out on top of an "insane" challenge as he took on Super GT driver Atsushi Miyake in treacherous conditions at Fuji.

Ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix in March, images emerged of Verstappen trying out yet another breed of machinery. This time, he was at the wheel of a 650bhp GT500, the most powerful car used in the premier Japanese tin-top category.

The challenge set was no mean feat - Verstappen had just a handful of laps in the pouring rain to equal or better a time set by regular series driver, Atsushi Miyake. For reference, 27-year-old Miyake won at Fuji in 2024, and finished third in the drivers' standings that same year, his first after stepping up from GT300.

Making light of the challenge that lay ahead of him, Verstappen joked: "You know these guys are racing these things the whole year round? If I'm not beating him, I'm going to cut the corners."

Describing the GT500 as a "proper race car", Verstappen watched as Miyake set a 1m44.075s on his second lap.

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As the rain fell yet harder, Verstappen - after twice stalling - pulled out of the pits and got down to business.

The result was stunning, as he lapped within one tenth of Miyake's best effort on his first tour, and then obliterated the target on his second, putting in a 1m42.290s as water flooded off the bodywork.

"It was just getting a bit tricky to push," said Verstappen. "After I saw my first lap, I was like 'I can do a bit better than that', so I did the 42, and then it really started raining, and in some of the corners it was quite tricky."

Promised the opportunity to return in 2027 for an attempt at the circuit record in, hopefully, drier conditions, Verstappen added: "I was just staring at the slick tyres. Hopefully, next year it can be done."

As for Miyake, it is an experience he won't soon forget, adding: "He's a champion, a world champion. By sharing the same car, I was able to see just how amazing his driving was, and that was extremely exciting."

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