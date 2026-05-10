Kimi Antonelli’s F1 Miami victory a flashback for Toto Wolff

Kimi Antonelli has won three grands prix from four in the 2026 season so far

Antonelli celebrates in Miami
Antonelli celebrates in Miami
© XPB Images
Add as a preferred source

Antonelli’s Miami victory a flashback for Wolff (Wolff MGP Sun)

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has compared Kimi Antonelli's victory at the Miami Grand Prix to successes during his junior career, labelling the performance as 'faultless'.

Antonelli extended his lead at the top of the Formula 1 standings with a third successive grand prix victory, as he became the first driver in the championship's history to convert all three of his first poles to race wins in consecutive races.

Such was the Italian's prowess in the junior categories, that his journey to F1 was somewhat of a speed run through series, as he went from Italian F4 to the top tier in just four seasons - a period that saw him amass five titles and 36 race wins. 

Asked to rank his driver's latest success, Wolff said: “I know track limits are on the mistakes. It’s easier to calm someone down that is wild, because you won’t be able to accelerate a donkey. So for me, that was his best race so far, and it reminds me of his karting days or Formula 4. There were no mistakes.”

Mercedes accept element of fault for poor F1 starts

Despite his success, starts continue to be a problem for Antonelli, who fell back once more in Miami, forcing him to battle back to the front, with an undercut on Lando Norris eventually promoting him into the lead. 

Refusing to lay all of the blame for the issues at Antonelli's feet, Wolff explained: “It’s not at all on him. I think in the race and on Saturday, it was a team mistake. 

"We all know it’s just not good enough. We’re not doing a good enough job in giving them a tool in their hands - whether it’s clutch or grid - and we are the only ones who haven’t got that right now for a few races. 

"We just have to dig even deeper to try to understand how we can fix that, because I agree, the gaps are not big enough to cruise into the sunset, and therefore, you can’t be missing starts.”

Kimi Antonelli’s F1 Miami victory a flashback for Toto Wolff
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

More News

F1 News
Mercedes boss Wolff tells F1 critics to “hide” after Miami thriller
06/05/26
Wolff thinks the Miami GP was a "great" advert for F1
F1 News
The latest F1 record Kimi Antonelli broke with his Miami GP win
06/05/26
Antonelli become the first F1 driver to convert his first three poles into wins
F1 News
Toto Wolff issues Kimi Antonelli warning about 'killer' George Russell
05/05/26
Russell was outperformed by Antonelli again in Miami
F1 News
“I haven’t forgotten how to drive”: George Russell defiant amid Antonelli F1 run
04/05/26
George Russell, Mercedes F1, 2026 Miami GP
F1 News
Key Mercedes F1 weakness identified as advantage 'not enough to cruise to the sunset'
04/05/26
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, 2026 Miami F1
F1 Race Report
2026 F1 Miami Grand Prix: Full race results after Leclerc, Verstappen penalties
03/05/26
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, 2026 Miami F1

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox