George Russell in “uncomfortable” spot in F1 2026 title race as Kimi Antonelli comes of age

George Russell is in an “uncomfortable” spot as Mercedes team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli continues to extend his lead in the Formula 1 drivers’ championship, according to David Coulthard.

Russell, who entered the 2026 season as the clear F1 title favourite, trails Antonelli by 20 points in the world championship after a third successive defeat to his younger team-mate in the opening four races of the campaign.

The Briton finished 43 seconds behind Antonelli in fourth place as the 19-year-old claimed a historic third consecutive victory at the Miami Grand Prix, adding to the back-to-back wins he clinched in China and Japan.

Coulthard feels Antonelli has “come of age” and believes Russell finds himself facing a difficult dynamic within Mercedes as a result.

"He's come of age," Coulthard said of Antonelli on the Up To Speed podcast. "He may only be in his second season of Formula 1, but in dealing with not only the pressure of having Lando there ready to pounce, but he also had some technical difficulties with the paddle shift that meant he was having inconsistent downshifts.

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"And he was calmed down by his engineer Bono when he had an elevated voice trying to figure out what the problem was. And I'm sure they'll have a conversation about that afterwards as well because in the end, the problem is the problem. You just need to get the information to the team and they will try and find a solution for you.

"So I think he's absolutely come of age. He has absolutely earned the right to be leading this world championship. And the expectation is now, and this will be uncomfortable for George, but the expectation is that he is leading the team and clearly in results.

"Now George has the experience, he has the quality, he has all of the skills to be able to take ownership of that back again. They both cannot win. Someone's got to be first. Someone's got to be second.

"And while they're trying to figure that out, look where McLaren were. Look at the improvements from Ferrari and Red Bull. It's difficult to win in what's perceived as the best car. There's been many examples where people haven't managed it."

Coulthard reckons the pressure will only continue to “ramp up” for Russell unless he can quickly turn things around.

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“I think what’s absolutely clear, is the longer this continues the more the pressure ramps up for George, because he is more experienced, clearly a fast racing driver and won grands prix,” Coulthard added.

“Right now he’s met a younger version of himself, who’s got complete freedom, everything’s new and exciting, hasn’t sort of settled into this Formula 1 lifestyle with the baggage that comes with it, boats and cars and all that kind of fun stuff, which are distractions.

“You need some positive distractions in life, but some of it will be little niggling distractions. So we will need to see how he bounces back.”