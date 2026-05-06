The latest F1 record Kimi Antonelli broke with his Miami GP win

Andrea Kimi Antonelli continues to set new Formula 1 records amid his emergence as a world championship contender this season.

Having already taken the record for becoming the youngest-ever F1 pole sitter in China, and the youngest driver to lead the world championship in Japan, Antonelli created another slice of history with his third consecutive win at the Miami Grand Prix.

In securing victory in Sunday’s race at the Hard Rock Stadium, the 19-year-old Italian became the first driver in F1 history to convert his first three career poles into wins.

Antonelli had already joined an exclusive club featuring F1 legends Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna with his third straight pole in Miami, but now he has achieved something that even two of the all-time greats couldn’t do.

He is also the first Mercedes driver since seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who he replaced in 2025, to win three successive races.

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“This is just the beginning; the road is still long,” Antonelli said. “But we’re working super hard, the team is doing an incredible job, and without them I wouldn’t be here – so it’s mainly thanks to them, my family.

“I’m going to enjoy this one and then get back to work, because Canada is in two weeks’ time.”

Antonelli was quick to downplay the importance of the unique record he had set.

“It’s a cool stat, but don’t really want to think too much about it,” he said.

“I’m just going to enjoy the moment, but I know at the same time that we’re just going to get back to work early because obviously we have another break, let’s say, which is not ideal.

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“Just going to try to prepare Canada the best way as possible in order to be back even stronger. But yeah, it’s cool, I guess.”

Peculiarly, Antonelli has won a grand prix on the same day fellow Italian Jannik Sinner has won a Tennis tournament.

Sinner won the Indian Wells Masters on the day Antonelli scored his first career win at the Chinese Grand Prix.

When Antonelli made it back-to-back wins at the Japanese Grand Prix, Sinner was victorious in the Miami Masters.

Then, as Antonelli made it three wins on the bounce in Miami, Sinner clinched the Madrid Masters title.

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Antonelli's third win in four races has seen him extend his championship lead over team-mate George Russell to 20 points.