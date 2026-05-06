Martin Brundle delivers verdict on F1 2026 rule tweaks after Miami Grand Prix

Martin Brundle believes Formula 1’s regulation refinements have gone “clearly in the right direction” following their introduction at the Miami Grand Prix.

F1 rolled out tweaks to its much-maligned 2026 regulations in Miami with the aim of addressing several complaints about the increased emphasis on energy management, the racing action itself, and safety concerns.

Generally, the drivers felt the changes marked a step in the right direction, particularly when it came to returning qualifying to a more flat-out challenge. However, not everyone was completely convinced, with reigning champion Lando Norris stressing that further amendments are needed.

Sky Sports F1 analyst Brundle thinks there was a clear improvement in Miami.

“The downtime was used to fine tune the complex power delivery of the latest machines, basically to share the combined engine and battery power out more evenly around any given lap, and also reduce the potential and considerable closing speeds of cars and drivers on different power strategies,” Brundle wrote in his Sky Sports F1 column.

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“Miami was always going to be easier than some circuits in terms of recharging the all-important but barely adequate battery storage, however the technical rule finessing was clearly in the right direction. Drivers seemed much happier generally, and the cars looked fast and alive, and with a decent surplus of power over grip on corner exits.

“And we were spared much of the labouring of engines losing the battle to a kinetic motor busy charging the battery well before the end of the straights. I thoroughly enjoyed being trackside for the one and only, and specially extended, 90-minute practice session, given Miami was one of six Sprint weekends this season.”

Former F1 driver Brundle admitted to having concerns that the rule tweaks may have gone too far in the wrong direction after a relatively uneventful sprint race on Saturday.

“In the 19-lap Sprint itself I was concerned we'd done too much smoothing out,” he continued.

“Other than some early skirmishes created especially after Kimi Antonelli had another poor start from pole position, it all quickly settled into a steady and reasonably dominant one-two for the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, from Charles Leclerc's Ferrari.”

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But he later added: “The main race would thankfully be a totally different story.

“We had five different leaders with many lead changes, and two key overtakes in the final two corners of the race. It was a very timely, great show with a big audience, and I have no doubt the teams will continue to converge as they finesse and further understand these regulations. Bring on Montreal.”