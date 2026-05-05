How Cadillac’s ‘known issue’ led to Valtteri Bottas F1 Miami GP pit lane speeding penalty

A “known issue” with Cadillac's 2026 Formula 1 caused Valtteri Bottas to speed in the pit lane and pick up a penalty at the Miami Grand Prix.

Bottas finished 18th and two laps down in Sunday’s grand prix in Miami after being hit with a drive-through penalty for speeding in the pit lane.

The FIA stewards punished Bottas after the Cadillac driver was clocked exceeding the pit lane speed limit of 80km/h by 9.5km/h.

Explaining the incident, the Finn said this happened due to a fault with the buttons on Cadillac’s steering wheel.

“I pressed the pit limiter button, but apparently not hard enough,” Bottas told media including Crash.net.

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“We’re still lacking feedback on some of the buttons, so another area that we are working on.”

Asked how easy the problem will be to fix, the 36-year-old replied: “It’s been a known issue, we just haven’t got the new buttons yet. So hopefully in the next race.

“It’s one of the things that happens when you start as a new team.”

Bottas is yet to get off the mark with the new Cadillac team so far this season, managing a best result of 13th at the Chinese Grand Prix.

But the 10-time grand prix dismissed suggestions that the start of the season has been frustrating, insisting it is what he “signed up for”.

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13th remains Bottas' best finish since returning to F1

“It’s not frustration, this is what I signed up for,” Bottas stressed.

“I knew it was going to be difficult times. It was a tough race. After the qualifying yesterday I felt ok on the fresh tyre, but as soon as the tyre degrades, the pace was pretty bad, also compared to Checo. So I need to have a look.

“I think we are struggling a bit with the quality of certain parts. Lots of things to look into.”

Cadillac brought its first-ever major upgrade package to Miami.

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The substantial update featured a series of aerodynamic and mechanical parts and was headlined by a revised floor.

According to Bottas, the early signs were encouraging for the American outfit.

“There are a lot of hidden areas that we are improving. The pace sometimes seemed a bit better this weekend, sometimes not. But I think the upgrades worked,” he said.

“Not every part is the same that we put on the car, so there’s a bit of lack of consistency there but overall, it’s getting better and hopefully we are going to make another step in Montreal.”