Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has proposed a new Formula 1 "mega-engine" after FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem stated that V8 power units would be returning in the near future.

The current V6 turbo hybrid power units run by F1 teams are extremely complicated, expensive, and, due largely to the batteries, heavy. The regulations surrounding this area of the car is, however, largely to thank for Ford, Audi, and General Motors [Cadillac] joining the grid, while they also convinced Honda to reverse its exit plan.

But fans have long clamoured for a return to the screaming V8s last utilised in 2013, with Ben Sulayem stoking excitement with an out-of-the-blue comment in Miami that naturally aspirated engines will return alongside the next rule cycle in 2030 or 2031.

Suggesting somewhat of a middle ground on the idea, Wolff said: "From a Mercedes standpoint, we are open to new engine regulations. We love V8s, that has only great memories, and from our perspective, it is a pure Mercedes engine.

"It revs high [but] then how do we give it enough energy from the battery side to not lose a connection to the real world? Because if we swing 100% to combustion, we might end up looking a bit ridiculous in 2031, or 2030. So we need to consider that and make it a mega-engine.

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"Maybe we can extract 800 horsepower from the ICE and put 400 on top of it, or more, in terms of electric energy. We are absolutely up for it, as long as those discussions happen in a structured way, and people’s considerations are taken on board.

"We recognise the financial realities of OEMs these days, we don’t have it easy. But if it’s well planned and executed, count Mercedes in to come back with a real, real racing engine.”

Wolff looks for "short-term" F1 fix

Following a trio of largely disappointing races to begin the 2026 season, where overtaking was criticised as "artificial" by drivers and fans alike, a number of tweaks were made to improve the racing, and address safety concerns at the start and in wet weather.

Satisfied with what he saw, despite a mixed reaction from drivers, Wolff told those still critical of the regulations to "hide", although he later conceded that more could still be done on the power unit side of things to improve things further.

"Whoever talks about changing engine regs in the short-term should question her or his way of assessing Formula 1," her said.

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"We saw a spectacular race, a fight for the lead, and fighting in the midfield. I think we were put on the back foot more than the others when it came to energy management and energy deployment, and it’s splendid. There will be tracks that are more energy starved, clearly, where we just need to make sure that this is understood.

"Can we tweak it and optimise it in the midterm? Absolutely. We would never be against making the short-term even better. I’m thinking about SM [straightline] modes. I think we need more straight-line speed with the SM modes. We need to be more courageous in doing that.

"In the mid-term, we are not opposed. Whether we could extract a bit more performance out of the ICE, great. Give us enough lead time so we can actually do it."

What engines should F1 use in 2030/31? V6 Turbo Hybrids 0% (0 votes) V8s 100% (1 vote) Wolff's 1200bhp "mega-engine" 0% (0 votes) Other - Tell us in the comments! 0% (0 votes) Total votes: 1 Register or Log In to vote