Carlos Sainz concedes startling timeframe for Williams F1 recovery

Carlos Sainz does not expect Williams to turn around its form in the short term

Carlos Sainz in Miami
Carlos Sainz in Miami
© XPB Images
Add as a preferred source

Carlos Sainz believes it could take "months" for Williams to rediscover the form that saw the team scoring regular points at the back end of the 2025 Formula 1 season. 

Williams has endured a tough start to its 2026 campaign, missing the Barcelona shakedown entirely, and only bringing its planned 'race one package' to the track in Miami. 

Despite the upgrades finally arriving, Williams is still battling with an overweight car, and while both Sainz and Alex Albon were able to score points on Sunday, a lack of performance in qualifying and a poor Sprint race leaves questions to be answered. 

Even after equalling his best result of the year, Sainz was left unsatisfied, conceding: “Yeah, with a lot of safety car laps. So not where we want to be. 

"Still, I expect everyone at home to know that this is still not where we want to be, even if it feels to everyone that it’s a bit of a relief because of getting two cars in the points. 

"Even if it’s on merit, it’s definitely a good step, but we need to keep on pushing because it’s not where we expected to be at the end of last year when we were hoping for 2026, and hopefully the start of a new recovery. Hopefully, by the end of the year, we can get back to where we want to be.”

Other than Aston Martin, every team brought an upgrade to Miami, although the scope of these varied throughout the paddock.

Confirming that further upgrades will arrive for Williams in the short term, Sainz does not expect a silver bullet to suddenly put the team back into regular points contention. 

“It’s going to take some months to finish the turnaround," he added. "I think we’re going to need to get to the last third of the season to see a proper turnaround. But at least the upgrade worked. A bit of the weight came off, but we still know there’s a bit to go. 

"We have a few bits and pieces coming for the next couple of races, so we’re going to keep positive and make sure that we keep focusing on the negatives.”

Carlos Sainz concedes startling timeframe for Williams F1 recovery
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

More News

F1 News
Williams' F1 weight loss work done, but will take time to reach the car
01/05/26
Alex Albon, Williams Racing, 2026 Miami F1
F1 News
Williams battle Marvel's Doctor Doom as F1 crossover launched
29/04/26
Williams join Marvel comics
F1 News
How Williams beat three F1 rivals to snare ex-Mercedes chief as team boss
25/04/26
Vowles has led Williams since 2023
F1 News
First verdict given on 2026 F1 rule changes after crunch talks
21/04/26
The changes should promote "flat-out" driving
F1 News
James Vowles issues rallying cry for struggling Williams F1 team
20/04/26
Williams is on the back foot this season
F1 News
How F1's regulation change highlights the gap between the haves and the have-nots
13/04/26
The start of the 2026 Japanese Grand Prix

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox