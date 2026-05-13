Why Toto Wolff wants Mercedes to put the 'handbrake’ on Kimi Antonelli F1 hype

Mercedes must “contain” the hype surrounding Andrea Kimi Antonelli after his incredible start to the 2026 Formula 1 season, Toto Wolff has warned.

Antonelli sealed his third consecutive victory at the Miami Grand Prix to open up a 20-point advantage over Mercedes team-mate George Russell in the world championship standings.

Russell was seen as the pre-season favourite but it is the 19-year-old Italian who holds the early momentum in the title race after claiming three wins from the opening four races of the campaign.

While Antonelli continues to underline himself as a genuine title contender, Mercedes team principal Wolff is determined to keep his teenage prodigy grounded, particularly when it comes to the intense enthusiasm from the Italian public and press.

“The easiest bit is making sure that he keeps both feet on the ground here in the team. His parents have played a big part in that to keep him grounded,” Wolff told media including Crash.net.

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“The bigger problem is the Italian public. Now that they are not qualified for the football [World Cup], it’s all about [Jannik] Sinner and Antonelli. After Sinner won in Madrid, it’s the two that are superstars, and that’s something that we need to contain.

“There are so many requests for his time from the media, from sponsors, and it’s on us to keep the handbrake on that.

“That is the risk, that he is being carried away too quickly. The parents will keep him grounded, right Marco?”

Antonelli’s father Marco, who was among those gathered in the room, replied: “Right!”

Antonelli is the first F1 driver in history to convert his first three poles into victory © XPB Images

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Wolff continued: "The family and us - you're the first one actually Marco to calm him down even when he is winning - we need to keep repeating the message.

"This is the long game, he has a killer of a teammate that is extremely fast. We want to play the long game, he can hopefully win many championships over 10 years, 15 years, we don't want to stumble now with these huge expectations on him.”

Wolff went on to praise Antonelli’s performances, adding: "It is easier to calm someone down that is wild because you won't be able to accelerate a donkey.

"For me that was his best race so far. It reminds me of his karting days, there was no mistakes.

"It is astounding these few races. In a way it is what we predicted as a team. There are up and down moments, moments of brilliance, moments where you tear your hair out and this year it is all coming together.

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"I don't think any of us would have expected this kind of run. How he has been able to capitalise [on the car] is special."

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