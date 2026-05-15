The day Max Verstappen rewrote F1 history with defining maiden win

Today, 15 May 2026, marks the 10th anniversary of a day Max Verstappen and Formula 1 will never forget.

It marked the day Verstappen, then a fresh-faced teenager, truly announced his arrival in F1 by becoming the youngest winner in grand prix history on his Red Bull debut at the Spanish Grand Prix.

It was already clear that Verstappen was something special. He was fast-tracked to F1 as the youngest-ever driver at just 17 years and 166 days in his debut season with Toro Rosso in 2015. Verstappen quickly backed up the early hype, becoming the youngest driver to score F1 points at the Malaysian Grand Prix, just two weeks after his debut.

The Dutchman’s impressive rookie season quickly dispelled concerns over his readiness to race in F1, which had prompted governing body the FIA to introduce a new age limit to ensure Verstappen’s early start was a one-off.

Arriving at Barcelona in May 2016, 18-year-old Verstappen had already found himself at the centre of huge attention after Red Bull announced he would be replacing Daniil Kvyat following the Russian’s calamitous start to the campaign.

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Kvyat was demoted in a direct seat swap with Verstappen just four races into the new season - a decision that sent shockwaves through the F1 paddock.

For Verstappen, this would be an incredible opportunity that underlined the faith Red Bull had in him from the off. It was one Verstappen grasped with both hands and kick-started a chain of events that would define his talent and cement him as a generational F1 star of the future.

Verstappen immediately made an impression. He was within two-tenths of a second of his more experienced team-mate Daniel Ricciardo in Friday’s two practice sessions, and outpaced the Australian in final practice.

Ricciardo ultimately got the better of Verstappen in qualifying, but he was still able to claim fourth on the grid, behind the Mercedes who locked out the front row but ahead of the Ferraris of Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel.

Nico Rosberg, Lewis Hamilton tangled on lap one of the 2016 Spanish GP © XPB Images

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Mercedes disaster opens door for Verstappen's shock breakthrough

Up until this point, the 2016 season - much like 2014 and 2015 - had been a story of Mercedes domination. Nico Rosberg won the first four races of 2016, and Spain was shaping up to be another duel between the Silver Arrows.

But Verstappen was about to change that, helped by an almighty slice of good fortune in what would turn out to be one of F1’s most dramatic ever first laps.

A collision at Turn 4 between the dicing Mercedes pair would eliminate both Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton on the spot, immediately opening the door for an unlikely battle for a non-Mercedes victory that would be contested between Red Bull and Ferrari.

It was Ricciardo who headed the field during the opening stint following the Mercedes wipe-out, but Red Bull’s decision to put him on a three-stop strategy saw Verstappen move into the lead on lap 38.

With Ricciardo left battling Vettel for third place, the fight at the front became a two-horse race between a teenage Verstappen and veteran Raikkonen, the 2007 world champion and multiple grand prix winner.

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Despite immense pressure from behind, Verstappen never put a foot wrong and withstood Raikkonen for the last 22 laps of the race - for much of which the gap was less than second - to clinch a stunning maiden win and etch his name into F1 history.

At just 18 years, seven months and 16 days old, Verstappen achieved a feat that might never be beaten.

"It's amazing, I couldn't believe I was leading," Verstappen said after the race. "It's a very big surprise, I didn't expect that. I can't believe it.

"I was targeting a podium, but to win straight away is an amazing feeling. In the last laps I got a bit of cramp - I was getting very excited, I couldn't believe it.

"I was looking at the pitboard, saw my name with 10 laps to go, then started to watch the board. I was thinking: 'Don't look at it, focus on the tyres and bring it home'. It's a great feeling. I absolutely didn't expect this.”

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Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2016 Spanish F1 © XPB Images

Spain 2016 a preview for greatness

Then-Red Bull team principal Christian Horner believed it would be a sign of things to come for Verstappen in F1.

“I suspect he'll get stronger as he gets more experienced, more familiar with the car and his confidence will grow,” Horner said at the time.

"The biggest aspect of his performance has been his calmness. He has a lot of capacity when he is driving the car. We were all getting tense with five laps to go because the tyres were at the end of their life.

"There was no agitation in his voice, no panic, no tension. It was a young man who was completely in control of what he is doing. That's what he has done since the moment he has stepped into the car.”

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It would be only one of two races in the 21-round season that Mercedes failed to win and would set the tone for Verstappen’s legacy in F1.

With four world titles to his name, and 71 grand prix victories (and counting) - all of which he has taken with Red Bull - Verstappen has become one of the undisputed all-time greats.