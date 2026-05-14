FBI investigation sparked after Valtteri Bottas has Cadillac stolen from Airbnb drive at F1 Miami GP

Valtteri Bottas has revealed that the FBI had to launch an investigation after his Cadillac was stolen during the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix weekend.

The 36-year-old Finn’s Cadillac Escalade was taken from the driveway of the Airbnb he was staying at in Fort Lauderdale over the weekend in Miami.

Bottas shared the crazy story on his What’s Next podcast with Paul Ripke.

"So for the Miami Grand Prix, I used to stay in Miami. I've stayed in Miami and also South Beach, but Fort Lauderdale is the same or even less of a distance to the track,” Bottas explained.

“There's a bit less traffic. That town is a bit more chill than Miami. I feel like it's a bit more real. That's why I stay in Fort Lauderdale. I prefer it to Miami. For me, Miami is a bit much.

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Bottas finished 18th and last in Miami

"I got back Friday as normal. Drove our car to the driveway, had a quick dinner, early to bed. Car keys are inside the house. Car is locked.

"I woke up Saturday morning. I was in the shower about 15 minutes before leaving for the track. And then Paul Harris, who also stayed in the Airbnb, is calling me. And I'm like, 'Hello? Why are you calling me? I'm like next door.' He was like, 'Oh, I was asking where did you go?' I said, 'What do you mean?’

"'Well, the car is gone.' So, I couldn't believe it. I went outside, opened the door. The Escalade has vanished. Keys are still inside on the table. I can see them like, 'What? What? How?' So, our car got stolen from the driveway of our Airbnb.

"Obviously, I was going to be late to the track because we had to find another way of transport. But yeah, luckily they sent another Escalade, it took us to the track, and then I was like, 'Oh, my paddock pass was in the car.' I didn't have a paddock pass. So anyway, I found a solution for that. FBI got involved. Full investigation.”

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Bottas said the thief clearly wasn’t interested in F1 as the car, which still had his paddock pass and VIP parking pass inside, was found dumped in a “dodgy area”.

Bottas joined F1 newcomers this year after a season on the sidelines in 2025

"He had all the opportunities for that day, get the VIP parking, walk to the paddock, sign in, go to the team. But no, the next day it was found dumped already somewhere in a dodgy area, in a high-crime area,” Bottas added.

"So the police and FBI got involved just because of this reason what you mentioned. We had the parking pass, so somebody could have driven the car to the track. They had my pass, but they obviously weren't interested in the F1 race.

"Apparently, they probably just did a crime with the car and dumped it. So, in my mind, it must have been like a getaway car or something, you know? Like, it's sad that we lost the car, but it's pretty cool."

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