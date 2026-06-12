‘Why did he do that?’ - Isack Hadjar fumes at Sergio Perez after close call in Barcelona F1 practice

Isack Hadjar was not happy with Sergio Perez after an incident in FP2 in Barcelona.

Hadjar had a go at Perez over team radio
Hadjar had a go at Perez over team radio
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Isack Hadjar fumed at Sergio Perez over team radio after the pair almost crashed during second practice at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

In the closing moments of second practice in Barcelona, Hadjar and Perez nearly came to blows when the Red Bull driver attempted to get past at Turn 4.

Perez appeared to jink his Cadillac to the inside and chopped off Hadjar at the apex of the corner, a move which angered the Frenchman, who put a wheel onto the grass to avoid contact.

The near-miss between Perez and Hadjar happened in FP2
The near-miss between Perez and Hadjar happened in FP2

“Why did he do that? I nearly crashed into him, like is he aware or?!” Hadjar complained over team radio to his Red Bull team.

“I think he didn’t see me or something.”

Discussing the incident after practice, Sky Sports F1’s Karun Chandhok suggested there could be some bad blood between Perez and Red Bull.

Perez lost his Red Bull seat at the end of the 2024 season and had to spend a year on the sidelines before securing an F1 comeback with newcomers Cadillac for 2026.

Hadjar was promoted to Red Bull for this season, having replaced Perez’s successor Yuki Tsunoda, who had an underwhelming 2025 season alongside team-mate Max Verstappen.

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“Perez, I think he knew Hadjar was coming,” Chandhok said.

“If you look at where Perez gets to the apex,  he doesn’t actually get on the kerb at the inside. So I think he thought ‘I need to leave a little bit of space, but I’m not going to let him past’.

“It is a bit naughty in a free practice session but is there still a little bit of needle about? Or he just he wants to get on with it and not let other people get in the way.”

Hadjar ended up 10th-fastest in FP2, while Perez finished down in 20th.

‘Why did he do that?’ - Isack Hadjar fumes at Sergio Perez after close call in Barcelona F1 practice
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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