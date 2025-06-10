2026 F1 calendar: Full race schedule revealed

The 2026 F1 calendar has been confirmed by F1 and the FIA. Here is the full calendar and every date for each grand prix:

F1 2026 CALENDER: FULL SCHEDULE AND DATE OF EVERY RACE Round Grand Prix Venue Date 1 Australia Melbourne 06-08 March 2 China Shanghai 13-15 March 3 Japan Suzuka 27-29 March 4 Bahrain Sakhir 10-12 April 5 Saudi Arabia Jeddah 17-19 April 6 Miami Miami 01-03 May 7 Canada Montreal 22-24 May 8 Monaco Monaco 05-07 June 9 Spain Barcelona 12-14 June 10 Austria Spielberg 26-28 June 11 United Kingdom Silverstone 03-05 July 12 Belgium Spa-Francorchamps 17-19 July 13 Hungary Budapest 24-26 July 14 Netherlands Zandvoort 21-23 August 15 Italy Monza 04-06 September 16 Spain Madrid 11-13 September 17 Azerbaijan Baku 25-27 September 18 Singapore Singapore 09-11 October 19 USA Austin 23-25 October 20 Mexico Mexico City 30 October - 01 November 21 Brazil Sao Paulo 06-08 November 22 Las Vegas Las Vegas 19-21 November 23 Qatar Lusail 27-29 November 24 Abu Dhabi Yas Marina 04-06 December

Imola out and Madrid in

F1's new era featuring a totally different car and power unit will kick off with the Australian Grand Prix as the season-opener before heading to China a week later.

Japan will be a standalone race before a double header in the Middle East, with Bahrain and Saudi Arabia once again taking place on later dates due to Ramadan.

The biggest change to the F1 calendar for 2026 sees Imola drop off and a new race in Madrid added to the schedule, which remains at 24 rounds for a second consecutive season.

Canada has been moved to an earlier slot in late May to help make freight travel more efficient and create a consolidated European leg of the calendar. It will be a standalone event, along with Miami.

The European stretch of the 2026 F1 season will begin in Monaco on June 7 and end in Spain at the new 'Madring' on September 13.

The F1 2026 schedule features one fewer triple header and they both come at the end of the season.

The first is across Austin, Mexico and Brazil, before the season concludes with a triple header consisting of Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi, which takes place on December 6.

“2026 will be a new era for Formula 1 where we will witness a brand-new set of regulations for our sport, the cars and the engines that will be powered by 100% sustainable fuel," F1 president and and CEO Stefano Domenicali said.

"We are excited to welcome Madrid to the calendar, and to see huge automotive brands like Audi, Cadillac and Ford join the Formula 1 grid. It promises to be an unforgettable season, where once again we will come together at 24 amazing global venues to watch the best drivers in the world push themselves to the limit and produce incredible wheel to wheel racing for our millions of fans watching around the globe.

"I want to thank all our fans for their passionate support and the FIA, with all the volunteers, marshals and officials, as well as the promoters, partners, sponsors, host cities and the local motor racing federations for their commitment and support in delivering this schedule in what I know will be another historic year for Formula 1.”

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem added: “Next year’s FIA Formula One World Championship marks a significant new chapter for our sport. A new race, new teams, and the arrival of new manufacturers, all ushering in a fresh era of innovation and competition.

"With 24 Grands Prix across five continents, the season truly reflects the global nature of our community, while the improved geographical flow of the calendar shows our joint commitment to making the championship more efficient and sustainable.

"The debut of Madrid, the arrival of iconic brands like Audi, Cadillac, and Ford, and the introduction of the next generation of F1 cars powered by 100% advanced sustainable fuels signal an exciting new era of racing.

"My thanks to everyone involved in putting on this incredible season and in delivering a calendar that continues to drive the sport forward on all fronts. And, my thanks to the fans whose passion and unwavering support keep the spirit of our sport alive.”