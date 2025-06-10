2026 F1 calendar: Full race schedule revealed

F1 and the FIA have announced the 2026 calendar.

Start of the Australian Grand Prix
The 2026 F1 calendar has been confirmed by F1 and the FIA. Here is the full calendar and every date for each grand prix:

F1 2026 CALENDER: FULL SCHEDULE AND DATE OF EVERY RACE
RoundGrand PrixVenueDate
1AustraliaMelbourne06-08 March
2ChinaShanghai13-15 March
3JapanSuzuka27-29 March
4BahrainSakhir10-12 April
5Saudi ArabiaJeddah17-19 April
6MiamiMiami01-03 May
7CanadaMontreal22-24 May
8MonacoMonaco05-07 June
9SpainBarcelona12-14 June
10AustriaSpielberg26-28 June
11United KingdomSilverstone03-05 July
12BelgiumSpa-Francorchamps17-19 July
13HungaryBudapest24-26 July
14NetherlandsZandvoort21-23 August
15ItalyMonza04-06 September
16SpainMadrid11-13 September
17AzerbaijanBaku25-27 September
18SingaporeSingapore09-11 October
19USAAustin23-25 October
20MexicoMexico City30 October - 01 November
21BrazilSao Paulo06-08 November
22Las VegasLas Vegas19-21 November
23QatarLusail27-29 November
24Abu DhabiYas Marina04-06 December

Imola out and Madrid in 

F1's new era featuring a totally different car and power unit will kick off with the Australian Grand Prix as the season-opener before heading to China a week later. 

Japan will be a standalone race before a double header in the Middle East, with Bahrain and Saudi Arabia once again taking place on later dates due to Ramadan. 

The biggest change to the F1 calendar for 2026 sees Imola drop off and a new race in Madrid added to the schedule, which remains at 24 rounds for a second consecutive season. 

Canada has been moved to an earlier slot in late May to help make freight travel more efficient and create a consolidated European leg of the calendar. It will be a standalone event, along with Miami. 

The European stretch of the 2026 F1 season will begin in Monaco on June 7 and end in Spain at the new 'Madring' on September 13. 

The F1 2026 schedule features one fewer triple header and they both come at the end of the season.

The first is across Austin, Mexico and Brazil, before the season concludes with a triple header consisting of Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi, which takes place on December 6. 

“2026 will be a new era for Formula 1 where we will witness a brand-new set of regulations for our sport, the cars and the engines that will be powered by 100% sustainable fuel," F1 president and and CEO Stefano Domenicali said. 

"We are excited to welcome Madrid to the calendar, and to see huge automotive brands like Audi, Cadillac and Ford join the Formula 1 grid. It promises to be an unforgettable season, where once again we will come together at 24 amazing global venues to watch the best drivers in the world push themselves to the limit and produce incredible wheel to wheel racing for our millions of fans watching around the globe. 

"I want to thank all our fans for their passionate support and the FIA, with all the volunteers, marshals and officials, as well as the promoters, partners, sponsors, host cities and the local motor racing federations for their commitment and support in delivering this schedule in what I know will be another historic year for Formula 1.”

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem added: “Next year’s FIA Formula One World Championship marks a significant new chapter for our sport. A new race, new teams, and the arrival of new manufacturers, all ushering in a fresh era of innovation and competition. 

"With 24 Grands Prix across five continents, the season truly reflects the global nature of our community, while the improved geographical flow of the calendar shows our joint commitment to making the championship more efficient and sustainable. 

"The debut of Madrid, the arrival of iconic brands like Audi, Cadillac, and Ford, and the introduction of the next generation of F1 cars powered by 100% advanced sustainable fuels signal an exciting new era of racing. 

"My thanks to everyone involved in putting on this incredible season and in delivering a calendar that continues to drive the sport forward on all fronts. And, my thanks to the fans whose passion and unwavering support keep the spirit of our sport alive.”

