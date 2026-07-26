Rival spots potential weak point in Aston Martin's F1 recovery

Aston Martin has impressed with a significant upgrade at the Hungarian Grand Prix

Alonso at Hungary
Alonso at Hungary
© XPB Images

Valtteri Bottas hailed the recovery upgrade of Cadillac rivals Aston Martin, but believes he has identified a weak spot that could reduce some of the gains at future weekends. 

Aston Martin brought its long-awaited major upgrade to the Hungaroring, with the 16-part package seeing changes to every visible surface. 

With the team showing improved pace across the early stages of the weekend, Fernando Alonso was then able to escape the first phase of qualifying for the first time this year, marking a key milestone for the British marque. 

Bottas on the Hungarian pit wall
Bottas on the Hungarian pit wall
© XPB Images

Despite this improvement, Bottas views the gains with a certain level of scepticism. 

"It's pretty clear they made a big step with the car, especially in sector two where all the corners are - they are really strong," said the Finn. 

"I think against them, this is probably one of their better tracks. I still think on tracks with longer straights, they might be in trouble. But at least here, the case is now that we are at the back, but not by a big margin. This time it's Williams that is really close to us."

In response to Bottas' comments, Aston Martin would likely point to the fact that this is only phase one of the upgrade package, with a new Honda power unit expected to debut at the Dutch Grand Prix, immediately following the summer break. 

Alonso was 16th fastest in the upgraded Aston Martin
Alonso was 16th fastest in the upgraded Aston Martin

Asked if he had expected Aston Martin to make the gains it has, Bottas added: "There were a lot of rumours. There were rumors of two seconds faster and stuff like that, which I don't think is far off what they've done. 

"So they've clearly done a good job, but we've got to focus on ourselves and improving our package."

Bottas will start from 21st on the grid, ahead only of Cadillac team-mate Sergio Perez. 

"We started FP2 with quite a tricky balance, but by the end of Friday, we got into a good place, and actually it was more like fine-tuning from there," he said. 

"With certain things, we're a little bit boxed in with the setup, the way the car is behaving."

Tags:

F1
2026
Hungary
Valtteri Bottas
Cadillac
Rival spots potential weak point in Aston Martin's F1 recovery
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

Related Articles

F1 Results
2026 Formula 1 world championship standings after the Hungarian Grand Prix
Antonelli on the podium in Hungary
F1 Results
2026 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix race results
Battles in Hungary
F1 News
'Can't catch a break' - Lewis Hamilton reacts to Hungary F1 grid penalty
Hamilton was 'extremely frustrated' after Hungary qualifying
F1 News
F1 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix: Start time and schedule
Hungary
F1 News
'My car is degrading' - Max Verstappen gives bizarre explanation for Hungary spin
Verstappen in Hungary
F1 News
'Pretty broken up in places' - Lando Norris reveals continued Hungary track problems
Norris in Hungary

Latest News

F1 News
“I would never have stopped” - Lewis Hamilton critical of Ferrari’s Hungary strategy
10m ago
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, 2026 Hungarian GP
F1 News
Russell’s latest F1 woes explained after “too many” Mercedes mistakes
15m ago
Russell was once again struck by misfortune
F1 News
Max Verstappen makes blunt admission after Red Bull Hungary podium surprise
56m ago
Verstappen was unsure how he had finished second in Hungary
F1 News
Honda reveals when new F1 engine will run before race debut
1h ago
Aston Martin introduced its B-spec car in Hungary
F1 News
Toto Wolff rages at “Teletubbies” engineers over Hungary F1 blue flags
1h ago
Toto Wolff, Mercedes F1 Team

Don't miss the latest F1 talking points.

More News

F1 News
'We have certain rules' - Lando Norris vents frustration over McLaren team-mate battle
1h ago
Norris celebrates in Hungary
F1 News
Piastri blasts Sainz for 'complete lack of awareness' in Hungary tangle
1h ago
Piastri was angry with Sainz
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton penalty Martin Brundle dubbed as ‘harsh’ questioned
2h ago
Hamilton was hit with yet another penalty in Hungary
F1 News
"Impossible to avoid" - Carlos Sainz reveals cause of Oscar Piastri clash in Hungary GP
2h ago
Carlos Sainz, Williams Racing, 2026 Hungary GP
F1 News
The all-time F1 winners' list after the 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix
3h ago
Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton