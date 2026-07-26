'Can't catch a break' - Lewis Hamilton reacts to Hungary F1 grid penalty

Lewis Hamilton conceded he "can't catch a break" after suffering a grid penalty for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The seven-time champion was left 'extremely frustrated' after qualifying in Hungary, with the Ferrari pit wall taking the brunt of his ire. In the first instance, Hamilton claimed to be 'shocked' that the team elected to run first for the final laps in qualifying, denying the chance to set a time when the track was at its theoretical best.

But having completed his lap, Hamilton was then not informed of a charging Oscar Piastri behind, who had just begun his effort, something that ultimately resulted in the Briton being handed a three-place grid penalty for impeding the McLaren driver at Turn 1.

Hamilton was pipped to pole by Norris

"Sometimes you just can’t catch a break," wrote Hamilton on social media. "Another weekend when I’ve been feeling great throughout all the sessions, but then it just falls apart. To go from being so close to pole to then starting P5 is extremely frustrating.



"I always do my best to keep positive — sport is always about the highs and lows, but it’s also in the margins. Every point counts and you have to seize every opportunity."

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The penalty is Hamilton's third in as many weekends, after being handed five-second sanctions at both Silverstone and Spa-Francorchamps for a false start and causing a collision, respectively.

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"After 3 penalties in 3 weekends, it’s becoming difficult to hang on to that positivity. Still, I won’t let the setbacks take away from the progress we’ve been making as a team. With the pace we have, I’m hopeful we can get something out of the race tomorrow. The car has been feeling better and better, and we’ve been competitive all weekend.



"Tonight, we’ll keep working hard together to give ourselves the best possible chance tomorrow. I always enjoy this track, so keep the faith and send good vibes for the race."

A silver lining for the Ferrari driver will be that his latest penalty moves him onto the more favourable clean side of the grid, something that is historically an advantage at the Hungaroring.