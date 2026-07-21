How to watch the 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix and final F1 race before the summer break

This is how to watch the Formula 1 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix, which takes place from 24-26 July at the Hungaroring.

Round 11 of the 2026 F1 season heads to Budapest for the Hungarian Grand Prix, which marks the last race before the summer break in August.

With one final race before the drivers head off for their summer holidays, Hungary promises to be a crucial weekend in the world championship.

McLaren has dominated at the Hungaroring in recent years

A brilliant victory last time out at the Belgian Grand Prix for Andrea Kimi Antonelli leaves the Italian with sky-high confidence and a 45-point buffer to Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton in the championship.

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Antonelli’s Mercedes team-mate and direct title rival George Russell has fallen 50 points behind after his devastating retirement following a first-lap tangle with Hamilton at Spa.

It will act as a bitter blow for Russell, who had spent several races slowly reducing his deficit to Antonelli, only to see all that hard work come undone in one fell swoop.

The expectation is that Ferrari’s 2026 car will be well suited to the twisty and technical Hungaroring circuit, which could provide either Hamilton or Charles Leclerc, who was on pole here last year, with the chance of ending the first half of the season on a winning note.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton holds the all-time record for the most wins (eight) and pole positions (nine) at the Hungarian Grand Prix, though he has not won the race since his last title-winning campaign in 2020.

McLaren also should not be ruled out of the fight at the front. The reigning world champions have taken 1-2s the last two years in Hungary and will be boosted by a much-needed major upgrade package this weekend.

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The early weather forecast suggests Hungary will bask in warm and sunny conditions across the weekend. Mid-to-high 20s are expected on Friday and Saturday, and the temperature could top out at 31C for Sunday’s 70-lap race.

How to watch the 2026 F1 Hungarian GP in the UK?

The 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix runs from 24-26 July.

Sky Sports F1 is showing every session of the 2026 F1 season in the UK. You can also watch via streaming services such as NowTV.

With a Sky Sports subscription, you’ll be able to stream the 2026 F1 Australian Grand Prix online via Sky Go.

A subscription to Sky Sports in the UK starts from £22 per month.

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Alternatively, there is a free-to-air option in the UK.

Channel 4 will be providing free highlights programmes throughout the 2026 F1 season.

For fans in regions without exclusive TV contracts, all the action can be followed via F1 TV Pro. In the US, this feed can be viewed with an Apple TV subscription.

Crash.net provides live text updates for all F1 track sessions, as well as reports and news.

Previous Hungarian GP winners

Hamilton has the record for most wins and poles in Hungary

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Here are all the Hungarian Grand Prix winners from the past 10 years.

2025 - Lando Norris (McLaren)

2024 - Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

2023 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2022 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

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2021 - Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

2020 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2019 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2018 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2017 - Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

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2016 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)