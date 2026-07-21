'The $1m question' - Aston Martin face upgrade race amid spare parts concern

Aston Martin chief trackside officer Mike Krack has conceded that the team is unlikely to have enough spare parts for the Hungarian Grand Prix, but remains confident of being able to field two B-spec cars this weekend.

Aston Martin has endured a dreadful season, and has been unable to challenge even fellow backmarkers Cadillac in recent weeks, falling to around five seconds off the pace of Mercedes in qualifying.

However, the light around the corner has always been a significant upgrade package, which was recently confirmed to be making its debut in Hungary. But just days before the planned launch of this 'B-spec' car, it transpires that Aston Martin is rushing to complete the parts required in time.

Krack in Spa © XPB Images

"This is the $1 million question," said Krack.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

He added: "Everybody is working flat out to get the parts, to get the cars ready.

"It is a big undertaking if you decide to do it like this, because you always try to push the deadlines as far as you can. So, it's a big effort going on at the AMRTC at the moment, and I'm a positive thinker, so I think we will have two cars ready to go.

"Now, I don't think we will have five spares of each, to be honest."

Given that the Hungaroring is a track that often sees heavy crashes, with the walls waiting to punish any driver who dares to dip a tyre onto the grass, it is not a track where you want to be light on spare parts.

Alonso has taken on new power unit elements

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Confident that Aston Martin will be able to adapt to any situation that may arise, Krack added: “You always have to put scenarios in place for if you have this and not this, because you cannot make yourself dependent on one part missing and then you cannot do it.

“So, there are plans in place, like what if we don't have that? Can we run this?

“Again, you will not have a full backup for everything, but, I think everybody has done a good job in trying to put mitigations in place, but also to have plan Bs for if one or two components don't make it.”