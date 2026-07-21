Two F1 drivers join fans on budget easyJet flight after Belgian GP

Two F1 drivers surprised fans by joining them on a budget flight after the Belgian Grand Prix.

Lindblad and Lawson flew home budget
Lindblad and Lawson flew home budget

Formula 1 fans were surprised to see Racing Bulls drivers Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad join them on a budget EasyJet flight after the Belgian Grand Prix. 

Despite all the luxury travel usually associated with F1, including drivers regularly using private jets, Lawson and Lindblad opted for a more budget-friendly travel option after Sunday’s race at Spa-Francorchamps. 

The Racing Bulls pair were spotted on an EasyJet flight out of Belgium. 

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Lawson shared a selfie with his rookie F1 team-mate on his Instagram story, featuring the caption “Shoutout EasyJet”. 

The post was shared across social media, much to the delight of fans who praised Lawson and Lindblad. 

“Oh man, what are the odds of meeting two F1 drivers on a commercial flight?" One Reddit user wrote. 

Another said: ”I love everything about this: that they're flying together and that they're flying a cheaper airline. As the season goes on, I'm loving this team more and more.” 

One user made a cheeky joke that Racing Bulls must be operating “dangerously close to a cost cap breach”. 

It was another points-scoring race for Racing Bulls as Lindblad took full advantage of his upgraded VCARB 03 to finish ninth at Spa, while Lawson took 12th. 

The Racing Bulls pair clashed in Belgium
The Racing Bulls pair clashed in Belgium

Although Racing Bulls scored two more points that moves the Faenza-based outfit level with fifth-placed Alpine in the constructors’ championship, it did mark the end of a run of four consecutive double points finishes for the team.

"I think every weekend, I'm getting more comfortable, more competitive," Lindblad told Sky Sports F1 after the race. "For sure this has been a complete one.

"I'd probably say the last weekend that was so complete was Canada, where unfortunately I wasn't able to do the race. I don't really know, to be honest, but I would just say that every time I get in the car, I feel better. Me and the engineers, we're getting along really well, understanding each other.

"I'm really enjoying my time at the moment. The team are doing a really good job to continue to bring performance to the car and it's showing on track.”

Lawson is set to get Racing Bulls’ latest upgrade package at this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix. 

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F1
Racing Bulls
Liam Lawson
Arvid Lindblad
Two F1 drivers join fans on budget easyJet flight after Belgian GP
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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