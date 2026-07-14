'It was getting silly' - Rising F1 star finally starts driving lessons

Arvid Lindblad is midway through his rookie Formula 1 season, but the teenager is yet to hold his driving licence.

Many British teenagers book or take their first driving lesson on their 17th birthday, beginning the pathway to the ultimate freedom of owning their own car and being free from needing the taxi of Mum and Dad to get themselves around.

However, despite racing in cars since he turned 15-years-old in August 2022, the Briton has failed to gain his licence. But whats more, until very recently, he had not even taken a lesson!

He may drive F1 cars, but Lindblad can't drive on the road © XPB Images

Speaking on Sky Sports Cricket during coverage of a One Day test between England and India, Lindblad said: "It is a bit sad that I haven't got my licence.

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"It was funny for a bit, and now it is just getting a bit silly, so I am working on it.

"I had my first driving lesson yesterday, so yeah, I need to get it done."

The comments followed a conversation on the Up to Speed podcast, where he said: "I haven't actually had a lesson yet. I did my theory a couple of months ago."

"Can I have a lift please?" © XPB Images

Despite his racing credentials, this did not end well, with Lindblad confirming he failed, "by one."

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"It was quite bad," he added.

"Yeah, I was quite disappointed, especially because I'd started revising only at like 8pm the day before. So, I did like three or four hours of revision, which I thought was enough, because I spoke to my mate and he was just like, 'Yeah, I just turned up'. I was like, 'Right, I'll do a bit of revision, I'll be fine,' and I missed by one. I was like 'urgh! Rage bait!'"