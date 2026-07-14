'It was getting silly' - Rising F1 star finally starts driving lessons

Arvid Lindblad has taken his fdirst driving lesson, despite having been racing for several years

Lindblad at Silverstone
Lindblad at Silverstone
© XPB Images

Arvid Lindblad is midway through his rookie Formula 1 season, but the teenager is yet to hold his driving licence.

Many British teenagers book or take their first driving lesson on their 17th birthday, beginning the pathway to the ultimate freedom of owning their own car and being free from needing the taxi of Mum and Dad to get themselves around.

However, despite racing in cars since he turned 15-years-old in August 2022, the Briton has failed to gain his licence. But whats more, until very recently, he had not even taken a lesson!

He may drive F1 cars, but Lindblad can't drive on the road
He may drive F1 cars, but Lindblad can't drive on the road
© XPB Images

Speaking on Sky Sports Cricket during coverage of a One Day test between England and India, Lindblad said: "It is a bit sad that I haven't got my licence.

"It was funny for a bit, and now it is just getting a bit silly, so I am working on it.

"I had my first driving lesson yesterday, so yeah, I need to get it done."

The comments followed a conversation on the Up to Speed podcast, where he said: "I haven't actually had a lesson yet. I did my theory a couple of months ago."

"Can I have a lift please?"
"Can I have a lift please?"
© XPB Images

Despite his racing credentials, this did not end well, with Lindblad confirming he failed, "by one."

"It was quite bad," he added. 

"Yeah, I was quite disappointed, especially because I'd started revising only at like 8pm the day before. So, I did like three or four hours of revision, which I thought was enough, because I spoke to my mate and he was just like, 'Yeah, I just turned up'. I was like, 'Right, I'll do a bit of revision, I'll be fine,' and I missed by one. I was like 'urgh! Rage bait!'"

Tags:

F1
2026
Arvid Lindblad
Racing Bulls
'It was getting silly' - Rising F1 star finally starts driving lessons
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

Related Articles

F1 News
How to watch today's F1 British Grand Prix for free in the UK
Lewis Hamilton at the 2026 British Grand Prix
F1 News
Racing Bulls' F1 team order confusion and controversy explained
A team orders call at Racing Bulls was ignored
F1 News
Racing Bulls responds to claim it has signed F2 star for 2027 F1 seat
Driver speculation has made Racing Bulls the centre of attention
F1 News
‘Pretend that I never even went there’ - Liam Lawson breaks down brutal Red Bull axing
Lawson with Red Bull
F1 News
‘We would be stupid to do it’ – Red Bull dismiss inter-team F1 tactics with Racing Bulls
Mekies and Lawson arrive at the track
F1 News
How one F1 team went from a car in “a million pieces” to a dream Monaco finish
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, 2026 Monaco GP

Latest News

F1 News
Sergio Perez trolls Lewis Hamilton on surfing trip with Kim Kardashian
1h ago
Hamilton showed off his surfing skills during a short break
F1 News
'It was getting silly' - Rising F1 star finally starts driving lessons
1h ago
Lindblad at Silverstone
F1 News
Ferrari boss reveals F1 change that brought renewed confidence to Charles Leclerc
2h ago
Leclerc celebrates at Silverstone
F1 News
Max Verstappen’s dad Jos reduced to tears as he celebrates daughter’s wedding day
3h ago
Jos Verstappen was reduced to tears on his daughter's wedding day
F1 News
Watch Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc's first full laps of F1's new Madring circuit
4h ago
Leclerc at the Madring

Don't miss the latest F1 talking points.

More News

F1 News
James Vowles makes alarming admission about Williams' latest F1 upgrade
5h ago
Vowles at Silverstone
F1 News
The WEC Middle East calendar change that could lead to an F1 shift
7h ago
F1 start at Qatar
F1 News
Aston Martin facing 'worst race of the year' ahead of much-anticipated F1 upgrade
7h ago
Stroll in the Aston Martin garage
F1 News
‘Rather have this than slow and reliable’ - How Mercedes views its F1 Achilles’ heel
8h ago
Mercedes has been fast but fallible this season
F1 News
The Mercedes F1 2027 line up tipped to work if Max Verstappen joined
13/07/26
Verstappen in Barcelona