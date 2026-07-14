James Vowles makes alarming admission about Williams' latest F1 upgrade

Williams did not see the expected results from its Silverstone Formula 1 upgrade package

Vowles at Silverstone
Vowles at Silverstone
© XPB Images

Williams team principal James Vowles has conceded that the team's British Grand Prix upgrades had "nowhere near" the effect that was required. 

Williams has fallen steadily down the pecking order this term. After being the only team to miss the pre-season running in Barcelona, Williams was so delayed with its progress that it took until Miami - the fourth round of the season - to introduce its 'round one' package.

Plagued by weight problems, Q1 exits have become ever-more frequent, with the team now scoreless across the last three grands prix, and only positioning both cars in the points at the same event once.

Sainz at Silverstone
Sainz at Silverstone
© XPB Images

In a bid to halt the slide, Williams fast-tracked a front wing upgrade by a fortnight, to bring it to Silverstone instead of Spa-Francorchamps, but Vowles admitted this was not at the level needed. 

"In Silverstone, we worked diligently, day and night to bring performance to the car," he explained on 'The Vowles Verdict'

"I think in part it helped, but nowhere near to the level we needed or perhaps even should have done. For me, right now, that creates nothing more than the will and desire to get stuck into it because I suspect there's a lot more performance we can unlock as a result of it.

"But right now, the work that's going on is across these next seven to 14 days, digging into what we understand and know and making changes as required for the forthcoming grand prix."

Albon at Silverstone
Albon at Silverstone
© XPB Images

Vowles has often been credited with talking a good game and being able to put a positive slant on negative news, something that has become ever-more needed given that only Aston Martin's struggles have saved Williams' blushes in what was hoped to be a new era of success.

Williams is currently in eighth position, on 11 points - a total that is 47 fewer than at the same time last term. 

Adding to the uncertainty of Williams' situation, Vowles added: "We take stock of everything that we know that is data-driven and factual, but conversely create buckets of unknowns, of which there were a number and a little bit more coming out of Silverstone than we had previously."

Tags:

F1
2026
Great Britain
Williams
James Vowles makes alarming admission about Williams' latest F1 upgrade
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

Related Articles

F1 News
Former F1 boss makes red flag plea after British GP confusion
Should red flags have been shown at Silverstone?
F1 News
Red Bull provides update on F1 engine ranking talks with FIA
Verstappen at Silverstone
F1 News
'Undriveable' - Lando Norris laments McLaren's lack of F1 upgrade progress
Norris at Silverstone
F1 News
'Concerning and frustrating' Carlos Sainz judges Williams' 'bad trend' evidenced at Silverstone
Sainz at Silverstone
F1 News
Mercedes explain Kimi Antonelli's British GP race-ruining failure
Antonelli at Silverstone
F1 News
Martin Brundle suggests how F1 can avoid damp squib Silverstone safety car repeat
Martin Brundle at Silverstone

Latest News

F1 News
Sergio Perez trolls Lewis Hamilton on surfing trip with Kim Kardashian
1h ago
Hamilton showed off his surfing skills during a short break
F1 News
'It was getting silly' - Rising F1 star finally starts driving lessons
1h ago
Lindblad at Silverstone
F1 News
Ferrari boss reveals F1 change that brought renewed confidence to Charles Leclerc
2h ago
Leclerc celebrates at Silverstone
F1 News
Max Verstappen’s dad Jos reduced to tears as he celebrates daughter’s wedding day
3h ago
Jos Verstappen was reduced to tears on his daughter's wedding day
F1 News
Watch Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc's first full laps of F1's new Madring circuit
4h ago
Leclerc at the Madring

Don't miss the latest F1 talking points.

More News

F1 News
James Vowles makes alarming admission about Williams' latest F1 upgrade
5h ago
Vowles at Silverstone
F1 News
The WEC Middle East calendar change that could lead to an F1 shift
7h ago
F1 start at Qatar
F1 News
Aston Martin facing 'worst race of the year' ahead of much-anticipated F1 upgrade
7h ago
Stroll in the Aston Martin garage
F1 News
‘Rather have this than slow and reliable’ - How Mercedes views its F1 Achilles’ heel
8h ago
Mercedes has been fast but fallible this season
F1 News
The Mercedes F1 2027 line up tipped to work if Max Verstappen joined
13/07/26
Verstappen in Barcelona