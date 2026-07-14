Aston Martin facing 'worst race of the year' ahead of much-anticipated F1 upgrade

Lance Stroll is braced for a tough weekend at the Belgian Grand Prix

Stroll in the Aston Martin garage
Stroll in the Aston Martin garage
© XPB Images

Lance Stroll conceded that Spa-Francorchamps will be the "worst circuit" for Aston Martin, with the track set to highlight the ARM26's shortcomings before a major upgrade arrives at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Aston Martin has endured a tough Formula 1 season, and has slumped to around a second off the pace of next-best team Cadillac across a single lap in qualifying.

This marker was hit in both Austria and Silverstone, but with the Belgian Grand Prix venue the longest on the 2026 calendar, it is likely that this margin will grow yet again. 

Aston Martin
Aston Martin
© XPB Images

"We know that Spa’s going to be really difficult and probably the worst circuit of the year for us," Stroll told media, including Crash.net

"It should be really difficult for us there, and, hopefully, Budapest is a big uplift in performance."

Stroll optimism for Budapest comes due to the planned introduction of Aston Martin's first upgrade of the season, with the team electing to chase one significant package rather than add parts gradually across the first half of the campaign.

While supportive of the team's decision, this approach has nonetheless left both Stroll and team-mate Fernando Alonso frustrated, with the pair arriving at events knowing that it would take a bizarre scenario to lift them from the foot of the field. 

"We just have to be patient for the upgrades when they come," Stroll added. "Hopefully, it brings a lot of performance."

Newey looks on at Aston Martin
Newey looks on at Aston Martin
© XPB Images

Aston Martin team principal and legendary F1 designer Adrian Newey commented recently, "We've taken this difficult spell as an opportunity to overhaul how we work.

"On the chassis side, we're quite a long way overweight. Some of that comes from integrating the power unit and dealing with vibration issues we've had to work through with Honda, but we also didn't do as good a job as we should have on our side at saving weight.

"When you design in a rush, weight is the first thing that suffers because you don't have the time to thoroughly optimise everything."

Tags:

F1
2026
Aston Martin
Lance Stroll
Aston Martin facing 'worst race of the year' ahead of much-anticipated F1 upgrade
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

Related Articles

F1 News
Jenson Button warns Aston Martin against “quick fix” F1 aspirations with upgrade package
Button with Aston Martin
F1 News
'No talent needed' - Fernando Alonso's verdict on British GP sparks debate
Fernando Alonso at Silverstone
F1 News
Why Stroll earned triple F1 penalty during Silverstone nightmare
Stroll breached track limits six times at Silverstone
F1 News
Why ‘charging station’ Silverstone will be biggest test of F1’s rules
Several drivers fear Silverstone will lose some of its magic
F1 News
Will Aston Martin upgrade impact Fernando Alonso F1 retirement decision?
Alonso will make a decision on his F1 future during the summer
F1 News
Honda confirm F1 power unit upgrade for Dutch Grand Prix to aid Aston Martin recovery
Honda and Aston Martin have been under the spotlight

Latest News

F1 News
The WEC Middle East calendar change that could lead to an F1 shift
1m ago
F1 start at Qatar
F1 News
Aston Martin facing 'worst race of the year' ahead of much-anticipated F1 upgrade
42m ago
Stroll in the Aston Martin garage
F1 News
‘Rather have this than slow and reliable’ - How Mercedes views its F1 Achilles’ heel
1h ago
Mercedes has been fast but fallible this season
F1 News
The Mercedes F1 2027 line up tipped to work if Max Verstappen joined
20h ago
Verstappen in Barcelona
F1 News
Toto and Susie Wolff’s son takes first karting win - but both parents missed it
20h ago
Toto Wolff with his son Jack

Don't miss the latest F1 talking points.

More News

F1 News
No “game-changer” behind Lewis Hamilton’s F1 resurgence with Ferrari
22h ago
Hamilton has returned to form in F1 2026
F1 News
Perez reveals true reality of being Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate
23h ago
Perez spent four seasons as Verstappen's team-mate
Sportscars News
Ex-F1 driver secures first WEC win at 6 Hours of Sao Paulo
13/07/26
The No.15 BMW claimed its first win of 2026 in Brazil
F1 News
How to watch the F1 2026 Belgian Grand Prix at Spa
13/07/26
The start of the 2025 Belgian Grand Prix
F1 News
'Waste of a race' - Isack Hadjar "very confused" by Red Bull Silverstone struggles
12/07/26
Hadjar in the Red Bull garage