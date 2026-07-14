The WEC Middle East calendar change that could lead to an F1 shift

The World Endurance Championship is poised to cancel its Middle East rounds, but Formula 1 remains unmoved...for now

F1 start at Qatar
F1 start at Qatar
© XPB Images

The World Endurance Championship is set to cancel races in Qatar and Bahrain as the conflict in the Middle East continues, raising questions about Formula 1's end-of-year schedule.

The WEC calendar has already undergone changes this term, with the Qatar round shifted from its position as the season opener to become the penultimate round in October. In a contingency plan presented to teams last weekend in Brazil, the round will now be removed entirely, with a race added in Barcelona instead. The Bahrain season finale will similarly be axed in favour of a Monza weekend. 

These changes are expected to be presented to the World Motor Sport Council at a meeting in late July, assuming that there is no significant change in the security of the region.

WEC at Bahrain
WEC at Bahrain
© XPB Images

The F1 calendar has been similarly affected this term, with events in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia being cancelled earlier in the year, creating an unexpected month-long break between the Japanese and Miami rounds.

As per the current schedule, the season will conclude with weekends in Qatar and Abu Dhabi. Crash.net understands that both events remain on at the present time, given the length of time remaining before the scheduled late-November and early-December dates. There is similarly no concern surrounding September's Azerbaijan race, despite the country neighbouring Iran.

F1 CEO and president Stefano Domenicali recently confirmed that the championship hopes to reinstate Bahrain back onto the 2026 calendar, with the proposed date understood to be 4 October, which would create a run of three consecutive triple-headers - Bahrain slotting between Azerbaijan and Singapore.

Portimao, which is returning to the F1 schedule in 2027, could step in
Portimao, which is returning to the F1 schedule in 2027, could step in

However, Crash.net can confirm that the Bahrain weekend remains off for the time being, but the championship is giving things the maximum possible amount of time for things to calm down, before making a final decision. 

Should Bahrain fail to be reinstated, and Qatar and Abu Dhabi also drop from the schedule, one contingency plan could see the Portuguese Grand Prix become the season finale, bumping the calendar back up to 21 races - three short of the original tally. 

Tags:

F1
2026
Bahrain
Qatar
Abu Dhabi
Azerbaijan
The WEC Middle East calendar change that could lead to an F1 shift
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

Related Articles

F1 Feature
How F1 has handled past world crisis amid race cancellation concerns
Conflict in the Middle East has cast doubts over races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia
F1 Results
F1 2026 Bahrain Pre-Season Test 2: Final Day 3 Results
Lando Norris
F1 News
Who is driving when during second Bahrain F1 2026 test?
F1 practice start
F1 Results
F1 2026 Bahrain Pre-Season Test 2: Final Results from Day 2
Oscar Piastri
F1 Results
F1 2026 Bahrain Pre-Season Test 2: Final Results from Day 1
George Russell set the pace on the first day of the second test
F1 News
Ferrari set pace, Red Bull suffer issue as second Bahrain F1 test begins
Charles Leclerc produced the fastest lap of testing so far

Latest News

F1 News
The WEC Middle East calendar change that could lead to an F1 shift
39s ago
F1 start at Qatar
F1 News
Aston Martin facing 'worst race of the year' ahead of much-anticipated F1 upgrade
41m ago
Stroll in the Aston Martin garage
F1 News
‘Rather have this than slow and reliable’ - How Mercedes views its F1 Achilles’ heel
1h ago
Mercedes has been fast but fallible this season
F1 News
The Mercedes F1 2027 line up tipped to work if Max Verstappen joined
20h ago
Verstappen in Barcelona
F1 News
Toto and Susie Wolff’s son takes first karting win - but both parents missed it
20h ago
Toto Wolff with his son Jack

Don't miss the latest F1 talking points.

More News

F1 News
No “game-changer” behind Lewis Hamilton’s F1 resurgence with Ferrari
22h ago
Hamilton has returned to form in F1 2026
F1 News
Perez reveals true reality of being Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate
23h ago
Perez spent four seasons as Verstappen's team-mate
Sportscars News
Ex-F1 driver secures first WEC win at 6 Hours of Sao Paulo
13/07/26
The No.15 BMW claimed its first win of 2026 in Brazil
F1 News
How to watch the F1 2026 Belgian Grand Prix at Spa
13/07/26
The start of the 2025 Belgian Grand Prix
F1 News
'Waste of a race' - Isack Hadjar "very confused" by Red Bull Silverstone struggles
12/07/26
Hadjar in the Red Bull garage