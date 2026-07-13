Toto and Susie Wolff’s son Jack takes first karting win - but both parents missed it

Toto and Susie Wolff's son Jack has taken his first win in karting.

Toto Wolff with his son Jack
Toto Wolff with his son Jack

Toto and Susie Wolff’s son Jack recently secured his first karting win in the IAME Series Italy. 

Wolff took overall victory in the X30 U10 category at the fourth round of the IAME Series Italy at the Cremona Circuit on 5 July, beating Mason Brody and Basalamah Sybil. 

Eight-year-old Jack is competing in his first season of karting this year. 

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“It was really hard,” Wolff said after his win. “I have to say a big thank you to my team. Without them I couldn’t have done this, so I’m really happy.”

Both Toto and Susie Wolff missed their son’s milestone achievement due to being at the coinciding British Grand Prix at Silverstone. 

Jack Wolff recently named Fernando Alonso as his favourite F1 driver, snubbing both Mercedes drivers. 

His father, Toto, the Mercedes team principal, smiled as his son explained his choice. 

Susie and Toto Wolff at the Miami Grand Prix
Susie and Toto Wolff at the Miami Grand Prix

"Because he's a world champion, a two-time world champion and I just like him a lot,” Jack said. 

Earlier this year Jack was supported by Mercedes F1 driver George Russell at South Garda Karting. 

Russell joined his Mercedes boss Toto and F1 Academy managing director Susie to watch Jack in action during the enforced F1 break during April. 

Wolff's Mercedes team currently leads the way in both world championships heading into this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix. 

Andrea Kimi Antonelli is 25 points clear of Russell in the drivers' standings, with Mercedes 78 clear of Ferrari in the constructors' championship. 

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Toto and Susie Wolff’s son Jack takes first karting win - but both parents missed it
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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