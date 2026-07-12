'Waste of a race' - Isack Hadjar "very confused" by Red Bull Silverstone struggles

Isack Hadjar left the Silverstone Formula 1 weekend a frustrated man after being "very confused" by the performance of his Red Bull.

The Frenchman finished fifth in the British Grand Prix but was far from satisfied with the outcome, recognising that his placing had been elevated by the late-race troubles of Kimi Antonelli and team-mate Max Verstappen.

This put a sour note on what had overall been a strong weekend for Hadjar, who had outqualified Verstappen on Saturday, and had been very much on the pace of his team-mate throughout.

Hadjar at Silverstone © XPB Images

But in the race, he was quickly passed by the Dutchman, with this margin steadily increasing to over six seconds by the first stops, and going beyond 20 seconds by the time Verstappen crashed out on lap 47.

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"Just a very good start. The pace in the first few laps was very nice. I was kind of with Max. It's good to follow him, which I was doing really well, and then suddenly, there was a huge drop-off in pace.

"Maybe there's something wrong I did in terms of tyre management. I went on the hard, new tyres, [but had] no pace. I was very confused.

"I was told we are missing load on the car, and once they changed the front wing, I went back out again and nearly gained two seconds straightaway, so a waste of a race, really."

Hadjar leads Verstappen © XPB Images

Despite his frustration, Hadjar had at least been able to take away a positive, after being able to battle with his team-mate in those opening stages.

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"It was fun. It was great," he added.

"It was quite nice, and I felt good behind him for like a couple of laps until I lost everything. He was very impressive today again, like he was fighting for podiums, so it's good information, but I wish I didn't have to change the front wing."