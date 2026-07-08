Adrian Newey-designed £5 million Red Bull hypercar to debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Red Bull will debut its RB17 hypercar at this weekend's Goodwood Festival of Speed, with designer Adrian Newey among those set to take the £5 million hypercar up the iconic hillclimb.

Red Bull has maintained a significant presence at Goodwood in recent years, and this will again be the case this coming weekend, with the team confirming that it will take a number of its Formula 1 entries to the event.

But the centrepiece will be the eagerly anticipated RB17 hypercar. 50 examples set to be produced, each of which will cost a cool £5 million.

Red Bull RB17 © Red Bull Content Pool

The hybrid power unit is said to produce a staggering 1,200bhp, with 1,000 of this figure coming from a Cosworth-developed 4.5-litre V10 engine.

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However, the car will not be sent up at full chat, with this display not being used to test performance. Those runs will come later in the year in 'track environment'.

Among those taking the RB17 up the hill across the weekend will be Isack Hadjar, Yuki Tsunoda, Alisha Palmowski, and current Aston Martin team principal, Newey.

"Goodwood is the perfect place to celebrate what Red Bull Engineering is all about. It brings together our heritage, our passion for innovation, and the incredible talent of the people behind our project," said team boss Laurent Mekies.

"Seeing RB17 come to life and run in front of the fans is a very special moment. It represents years of dedication, creativity, and engineering excellence from an extraordinary team. We’re incredibly proud of what they have achieved and look forward to sharing that experience with everyone at Goodwood.”

Red Bull to celebrate "fan-favourite liveries"

Alongside the RB17, Red Bull will send two further cars up the hill, with a series of other examples showcased on a static display.

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Tsunoda in Japan © XPB Images

Heading up the hill will be the championship-winning RB9 from 2013, and Palmowski's F1 Academy entry.

The static display will provide significant interest, highlighting the one-off liveries that the team has used. Included in this is the original launch livery used on the RB1, last year's white and red Japanese look, and this year's 'gloss' livery.