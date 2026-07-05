Christian Horner's first words as he returns to F1 paddock for first time since Red Bull sacking

Christian Horner has made a return to the Formula 1 paddock for the first time since his Red Bull sacking at the British Grand Prix.

The 52-year-old Briton was relieved from his duties as Red Bull team principal and CEO following last year’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Almost exactly a year since he was sacked, Horner has made a highly-anticipated return to the F1 paddock ahead of Sunday’s British Grand Prix.

Horner takes a selfie with a fan on his arrival

Horner is making a guest appearance as rumours continue to swirl over his future. He was accompanied by former Red Bull press officer Alice Hedworth.

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"It's great to be back here at Silverstone," Horner told Sky Sports F1.

"Ultimately I'm a fan and the British Grand Prix is in town. I've not missed one since '93, so it's good to be here."

Following his dismissal from Red Bull, Horner has been evaluating his options to make an F1 comeback, having made it clear he has unfinished business in the world championship.

Horner had been heavily linked with a potential buy-in of the Alpine F1 team, while he was also mooted as a option for Aston Martin.

Another way in could be with Chinese car manufacturer BYD, which has expressed its interest in joining the F1 grid as the 12th team.

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Horner was greeted by a wall of photographers

Horner spent time with BYD during the recent Cannes Film Festival.

He has also been spotted making appearances at MotoGP and Formula E races.

"I've enjoyed my time out. I did 20 years straight with the Red Bull guys. I was obviously doing other stuff before that so it's the first time I've had time to get off the hamster wheel," Horner added.

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