Williams re-signs Alex Albon for 2027 in record breaking contract extension

Alex Albon will stay with Williams for the 2027 Formula 1 season.

Albon will remain with Williams into 2027
Albon will remain with Williams into 2027
© XPB Images

Williams has announced that Alex Albon will remain with the team into the 2027 Formula 1 season, putting pen to paper on a one-year contract extension.

Albon joined Williams in 2022 and this year became the first driver to contest 100 grands prix for the team when taking the start in Hungary.

The 2026 season has been a tough one for the team, with Albon finishing in the points just twice, and the team failing to score at all across the last five weekends. Despite this, the Thai driver retains faith in the long-term project. 

Albon at Silverstone
Albon at Silverstone
© XPB Images

“Since joining Atlassian Williams F1 Team in 2022, the transformation this team has made is difficult to put into words," said Albon. 

"One tough year doesn’t tell the full picture, and it only gives me more motivation to keep building and pushing together with the factory and our fans to achieve great things. 

"Our story is not over yet, so my full focus now is on doing whatever it takes to get us back up the grid.”

Williams' driver line-up has been a topic of much recent speculation, with Carlos Sainz consistently being linked with a move away to rival team Audi, although Gabriel Bortoleto has been quick to confirm it will not be his seat up for grabs should the Spaniard move. 

Williams has struggled this term but Albon believes in the long-term vision
Williams has struggled this term but Albon believes in the long-term vision

“I am delighted that Alex and Atlassian Williams F1 Team are continuing our extraordinary journey together," said team principal James Vowles. 

"Alex has been a leader of this transformation project since day one and we have plenty of unfinished business that we are determined to achieve. 

"Alex is one of the best drivers on the grid and knows better than anyone the enormous improvements we have made in recent years – re-signing him shows the belief we both have in the direction we are heading.”

The 2027 season is an important one for Williams, as it will mark the team's 50th anniversary. 

Tags:

F1
2026
Williams
Alex Albon
Williams re-signs Alex Albon for 2027 in record breaking contract extension
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

Related Articles

F1 News
Williams’ 2026 F1 plight “an eye-opener” after it “overachieved” in 2025
Carlos Sainz, Williams Racing, 2026 Hungarian GP
F1 News
Ex-F1 driver Logan Sargeant announces heartwarming personal news
Sargeant scored one point in 36 F1 races with Williams
F1 News
Guenther Steiner sets deadline for James Vowles to save his Williams F1 job
Vowles's future as Williams F1 team boss has been questioned
F1 News
Williams puts partial blame on Alonso for Sainz and Piastri F1 clash
Piastri and Sainz, seconds before making contact, at the Hungarian GP
F1 News
'It's not enough' - Schumacher fumes at Carlos Sainz penalty after Oscar Piastri clash
Schumacher believes Sainz got off lightly in Hungary
F1 News
Hungary F1 onboard contradicts Carlos Sainz’s blue flags claim
Sainz has come under fire for his actions in Hungary

Latest News

F1 News
Mercedes have "final opportunity" for key result as they admit team "have left points on the table"
1m ago
Wolff absolved Russell after his Spa retirement
F1 News
Williams re-signs Alex Albon for 2027 in record breaking contract extension
1h ago
Albon will remain with Williams into 2027
F1 News
Guenther Steiner makes Haas confession amid F1 return speculation
1h ago
Steiner believes he stayed with Haas for 'two years too long'
F1 News
"My spot is filled" - Audi driver rubbishes Carlos Sainz replacement rumours
2h ago
Hulkenberg and Bortoleto in the F1 paddock
IndyCar News
Red Bull F1 veteran tipped for sensational IndyCar switch for 2027
4h ago
Verstappen and the potentially IndyCar-bound Tsunoda

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
Max Verstappen reveals key aim for Zandvoort as last F1 race approaches
5h ago
Verstappen celebrates his 2023 Dutch Grand Prix victory
F1 News
Is it going to rain at the Dutch GP? Full Zandvoort weather report
17/08/26
Rain hit the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort
F1 News
Johnny Herbert brands diehard Max Verstappen F1 fans “the worst” for abuse
17/08/26
Johnny Herbert won three F1 grands prix
F1 News
F1 2026 Dutch Grand Prix: Zandvoort start time and schedule
17/08/26
Verstappen at Zandvoort
F1 News
How to watch F1 2026 Dutch Grand Prix as Zandvoort bids farewell
17/08/26
The start of the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort