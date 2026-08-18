Williams re-signs Alex Albon for 2027 in record breaking contract extension

Williams has announced that Alex Albon will remain with the team into the 2027 Formula 1 season, putting pen to paper on a one-year contract extension.

Albon joined Williams in 2022 and this year became the first driver to contest 100 grands prix for the team when taking the start in Hungary.

The 2026 season has been a tough one for the team, with Albon finishing in the points just twice, and the team failing to score at all across the last five weekends. Despite this, the Thai driver retains faith in the long-term project.

Albon at Silverstone © XPB Images

“Since joining Atlassian Williams F1 Team in 2022, the transformation this team has made is difficult to put into words," said Albon.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

"One tough year doesn’t tell the full picture, and it only gives me more motivation to keep building and pushing together with the factory and our fans to achieve great things.

"Our story is not over yet, so my full focus now is on doing whatever it takes to get us back up the grid.”

Williams' driver line-up has been a topic of much recent speculation, with Carlos Sainz consistently being linked with a move away to rival team Audi, although Gabriel Bortoleto has been quick to confirm it will not be his seat up for grabs should the Spaniard move.

Williams has struggled this term but Albon believes in the long-term vision

“I am delighted that Alex and Atlassian Williams F1 Team are continuing our extraordinary journey together," said team principal James Vowles.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

"Alex has been a leader of this transformation project since day one and we have plenty of unfinished business that we are determined to achieve.

"Alex is one of the best drivers on the grid and knows better than anyone the enormous improvements we have made in recent years – re-signing him shows the belief we both have in the direction we are heading.”

The 2027 season is an important one for Williams, as it will mark the team's 50th anniversary.