The biggest challenge facing F1 teams at Bahrain GP in Malaysia

High tyre degradation is set to add further jeopardy into the mix for Formula 1 teams already heading into the unknown at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

F1 has returned to the iconic Sepang track for the first time in nine years as Malaysia hosts the Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend on behalf of the Gulf kingdom as a result of the war in the Middle East meaning it could not be held in its usual location at Sakhir.

Malaysia’s unexpected comeback has already provided teams with a unique challenge given there is a significant lack of data with no modern F1 running taking place at Sepang since the last grand prix to be held in the country in 2017.

But it is one of the old-school track’s characteristics that is set to give the teams the biggest headache - its extremely rough asphalt.

Sunday's race could be a two or three-stopper

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F1 drivers experienced high levels of deg throughout Friday practice, leading to suggestions that Sunday’s grand prix could end up being a two or even three-stop race.

“The tyres are having a very hard time because it’s very hot out there, they are overheating on surfaces and bulk temperature is hot as well, so whoever gets on top and that challenge best is going to prosper this weekend,” conceded Mercedes deputy team principal Bradley Lord.

“It is going to be high degradation, it is going to be relatively high-wear on a very open, old tarmac and so it’s clear that a baseline strategy is two stops, it could even push to more than that. We’ve seen plenty of three-stoppers here in the past and I’m sure the strategists up and down the pit lane will be looking at that too.

“For the drivers, it’s going to be a single lap tyre in qualifying and making sure you hit that one is going to be really important and then whoever is best able to manage that degradation and have good end of stint pace is likely to do well on Sunday.”

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur agreed, insisting the race will be “a lot about degradation, because today, compared to the previous event like Madrid, Monza, Baku, where we were on the low deg side, that this one is a huge deg side.

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The track surface at Sepang is extremely rough

“That race pace will be mainly based on the degradation, and we have to focus on this.”

Tyre deg was the buzzword at the close of play on Friday, with pacesetter Charles Leclerc saying: “The high degradation is going to be a big thing for the race because tyres are not lasting for very long, and I don't expect this to get significantly better throughout the weekend.

“The grip in itself will most likely get better, but but still, it's going to be a tricky weekend, particularly for the degradation. Yeah, but we normally have a good race car, so I hope that will be the case this weekend.”

This is set to play a dominate factor in team’s set-up choices and strategy, which could be further complicated by Malaysia’s unpredictable climate. Weather conditions remained dry throughout FP1 and FP2 despite forecasts of rain, but storms could yet affect proceedings on both Saturday and Sunday.

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Alex Albon described the tarmac as “extremely aggressive”, while Ollie Bearman labelled it “incredibly rough”.

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Strategy is set to play a huge role on Sunday

Sergio Perez, who scored a memorable maiden F1 podium at Sepang with Sauber in 2012, quipped: “The degradation of the circuit, it’s like Pirelli did the tarmac. It’s unbelievable.”

Perez explained that Cadillac had experienced with a “very radical” set-up in an attempt to combat the deg, but it inadvertently made things worse.

Another F1 driver with plenty of previous experience in Malaysia, Nico Hulkenberg, noted how the “super rough” tarmac has “aged a lot” since the last visit to Sepang.

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F1 rookie Arvid Lindblad was quick to point out the irony in the quirkily-named event.

“It’s funny they’ve called it the Bahrain Grand Prix because the way you have to drive is very similar, the tarmac, the only other place basically like this is Bahrain,” said the Racing Bulls driver.